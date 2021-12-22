2 big transfer decisions that Danny Cowley at Portsmouth could need to make in the next few weeks

The January transfer window is nearly upon us and you feel there will be plenty of sides in the League One play-off race looking to use it to help them secure a top six finish in 2021/22.

Portsmouth will be no different. After a difficult run earlier on this season, Danny Cowley has got his side running on all cylinders – with Pompey now unbeaten in their last nine League One games.

They’re now just three points away from the play-off places and will know that if they can produce a Blackpool-style late-season run in 2022, they could emulate the Tangerines and return to the Championship.

Departures and arrivals in January will be important and with that in mind, we’ve outlined two big transfer decisions that Cowley could need to make at Portsmouth in the next few weeks…

Have Portsmouth signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Millwall Yes No

How hard to push for Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle

It is understood that the Pompey boss is keen to strengthen at centre-back, with Cheltenham Town centre-back Will Boyle linked with a move to Fratton Park.

The 26-year-old’s contract expires in the summer and it is said he could be available for a six-figure fee next month.

Boyle has drawn attention from elsewhere in the past but Portsmouth appear the frontrunners at the moment so the emphasis looks to be on Cowley to go out and get his man.

Hampshire Live have recently reported that Pompey do not want to pay a transfer fee for the defender but it may be down to the manager to force the club chiefs to change their minds or find a way to finance the move.

He needs to decide whether he wants to really push for Boyle.

Whether to cash in on Marcus Harness

Incomings will likely be the main focus of Pompey supporters at the moment but we can expect some players to leave Fratton Park as well.

Marcus Harness is someone that has drawn links with the Championship already, having bagged nine goals this term, and Blackburn Rovers were a side reported to be interested last month.

Harness is out of contract in the summer, though the club do have the option of a one-year extension and The News reporter Sam Cox has suggested it will take a significant fee to prize him away from Pompey.

Should a major offer come in for the 25-year-old next month, Cowley could have a big decision to make.