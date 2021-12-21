2 big transfer decisions that Carlos Corberan at Huddersfield Town could need to make in the next few weeks

Huddersfield Town have enjoyed a positive start to their second season in the Championship under Carlos Corberan.

A big dip in form early in 2021 threatened their place in the division last season, but Huddersfield have responded well, you’ve got to say.

Saturday’s 3-2 win at Bristol City kept them in the top-half of the table heading into Christmas – a position that many fans would have taken heading into the season.

The task at Corberan’s door is to make sure that Huddersfield don’t dip like they did last season. A more balanced squad will help them do that this year, although there’s certainly scope for a little bit of movement in the winter window.

We weigh up TWO transfer decisions that Corberan and the board seem to have:

Mipo Odubeko’s future

Mipo Odubeko was signed on loan from West Ham United late in the summer transfer window to cover Jordan Rhodes’ injury.

Mipo’s arrival was met by a sea of positive reaction, although he’s only managed six cameo appearances in the Championship so far and hasn’t troubled the scorers.

Rhodes is now back to compete with Fraizer Campbell and Danny Ward for an attacking berth, leaving Mipo’s position heading into January an interesting one.

It might be best for both parties that an agreement is reached in January that sees both go their separate ways. Mipo needs more football to further his adaptation to the first-team set-up, whilst Huddersfield could probably do with adding depth elsewhere in their team.

Rolando Aarons out on loan?

Aarons has played only eight minutes of football this season, stepping off the bench as Huddersfield probed for a winning goal in their 1-1 draw with Barnsley earlier in the month.

A combination of injuries and Corberan’s frustration at only naming seven subs rather than nine has contributed to Aarons’ lack of opportunities. That’s disappointing given how hard Huddersfield worked to get him to the club in the first place.

What you can say, though, is that if Aarons moved on in January, he wouldn’t really be missed. Huddersfield have options in the position he plays (winger or wing-back).

A loan would do him the world of good and give Huddersfield the chance to potentially bring someone in more suited to their squad’s current need.

