Sunderland's 2024/25 campaign gets underway this weekend with a trip to south Wales to face Cardiff City.

After what was a wretched season last time out, the faith of the Black Cats suppporters should be at least slightly restored by the new head coach and the activity of the club over the summer.

As opposed to the previous youth-only way of operating in the transfer market, Regis Le Bris has brought a wider scope of recruitment vision to the Stadium of Light. Other than Blondy Nna Noukeu, their other summer acquisitions all have previous Championship experience.

The addition of a bit of nous to the Sunderland dressing room won't solve all of their issues though. To get themselves back to where they feel they should be (the play-offs) from where they finished last season (16th), a lot of improvements will have to be, and been, made.

Cardiff away is their first proper opportunity to showcase what they can do, but there will be a couple of things that may be playing on the mind of the French head coach heading into the contest.

Romain Mundle dilemma

The winger, who was bought by Sunderland in January, didn't hit the ground running in his first half-season in the northeast, but that's understandable; a majority of the other players in red and white also didn't show up much from February onwards.

This pre-season has shown glimpses of what the £2.5 million man can do. Even though he's only scored once, his performances against the likes of Bradford City, in particular, have given Le Bris a serious choice to make.

The wide attacking areas are arguably Sunderland's strongest part of the pitch, with Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, summer signing Ian Poveda and Mundle all at the disposal of the former Lorient boss.

Le Bris' decision about who to play on the wings may have been a more straightforward one, had Mundle not stepped up on occasions in pre-season.

What to do with the midfield

The final friendly before the start of any campaign usually gives a decent indication as to what XI is going to line up on the first day.

Sunderland faced Marseille in their last outting of pre-season, and they played a 4-5-1 with Dan Neil, Alan Browne and Jobe Bellingham in midfield.

Despite previous comments from former interim head coach Mike Dodds about Bellingham's ability to potentially lead the line, Le Bris has settled on the centre of the park being the teenager's best spot in the squad.

Chris Rigg and Adil Aouchiche came off the bench to replace Browne and Bellingham, respectively. Those two easily have the quality to be a part of Sunderland's first XI, but the depth in this position is such that someone with real talent isn't going to be involved from the start.

It's now up to the head coach to decide who it will be, although the Marseille game could be considered a decent indication of what the middle of Le Bris' team will look like in his first league game in charge of the Black Cats.