Highlights Middlesbrough's summer has not gone according to plan, with key loan players returning to their parent clubs and Chuba Akpom's fitness a concern.

Michael Carrick faces dilemmas in replacing the departed players and deciding on a starting striker against Millwall.

The centre-back partnership for Middlesbrough against Millwall remains uncertain, with Darragh Lenihan a sure starter but a decision needed on the second centre-back.

Middlesbrough have been tipped by many to compete for automatic promotion to the Premier League next season.

Michael Carrick’s side came close to earning a place back in the top flight in the previous campaign.

Boro finished fourth in the table to earn a play-off place, but fell just short in the semi-final stages. A 1-0 loss at home to Coventry City cost the team a chance to compete in the final at Wembley Stadium.

How has Middlesbrough’s summer gone so far?

So Boro must now go all in on competing for a top two spot this year to take advantage of their good form to end the last term.

However, it has been a busy summer for Middlesbrough that has not quite gone to plan.

The likes of Ryan Giles, Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey have all returned to their parent clubs following the end of their loan spells at the Riverside and, in the case of Giles, moved on elsewhere.

What dilemmas does Michael Carrick face ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Millwall?

Replacing the important trio has proven difficult, with Chuba Akpom’s fitness also proving a serious issue.

Here we look at the big dilemmas facing Carrick ahead of Middlesbrough's clash with Millwall this weekend.

Will Morgan Rogers start?

The injury to Akpom has raised questions over who will lead the line for Boro this weekend when they face the Lions in the opening league fixture.

Rogers was signed from Manchester City during the summer and is usually more comfortable out wide.

However, Marcus Forss was again used on the right throughout pre-season and there are few other options in the squad to play through the middle.

It means Carrick may have to throw the 21-year-old straight into the starting line-up as the leading striker.

Rogers featured 20 times in the Championship last season for struggling Blackpool, making just 13 starts.

He contributed just one goal and one assist, so it will be a big ask for him to start up front for the previously free-scoring Boro side.

He is likely to have Matt Crooks playing behind him as the no.10, with Boro set to start the season with a slightly strange looking starting team compared to the end of the previous campaign.

What will be Middlesbrough's centre-back partnership against Millwall?

Darragh Lenihan cemented his position in the heart of Carrick’s backline last season with his stellar performances.

The Irishman is nailed on to start against Gary Rowett’s side, barring any late fitness issues.

However, determining his centre-back partner for Saturday and, indeed the remainder of the term, will be quite interesting.

Carrick will have a decision to make over who will start against the Lions.

Dael Fry remains with the team, as does Paddy McNair.

But the signing of Rav van den Berg has offered an alternative choice for the Boro boss.

Van den Berg featured plenty in pre-season and has done everything he can to prove to Carrick his readiness to compete in the Championship.

But Saturday may come too soon to throw the 19-year-old into the squad given his lack of experience at this level.

The defender will be aiming to break into the team as a regular starter at some point this season.