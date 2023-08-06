Highlights Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca faces a dilemma over the goalkeeping situation at the King Power Stadium, with two strong options to choose from as backup.

Strap in folks, it is now just days until the EFL kicks off once again, with there bound to be months and months of non-stop drama between now and May.

In one of the standout fixtures from the opening weekend in the Championship, recently relegated Leicester City take on Coventry City, who narrowly missed out on a place in the Premier League last season only falling short in the play-off final at Wembley.

It promises to be an intiguing opening match, and with a bit of local needle thrown into the mix, too, it should really give both sides a stern test in their opening fixture.

Of course, it is set to be Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca's first match in charge and no doubt there is plenty on his mind heading into the fixture.

With that said, below, we've discussed two potential dilemmas Maresca is potentially contemplating currently.

2 The goalkeeping situation

One potential dilemma on Enzo Maresca's mind heading into the opening weekend of the Championship campaign could revolve around the current goalkeeping situation at the King Power Stadium.

Now, given that the Leicester boss just spent a reported £6 million on now former Brondby goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, it would sugges that he was not happy with the goalkeeping options available to him at the King Power Stadium.

This comes, though, despite there being two goalkeepers on the books in Daniel Iversen and Danny Ward who probably both see themselves as starters at Championship level.

Daniel Iversen, for example, played first team football at this level for Preston on loan and did well.

Meanwhile, Danny Ward was Leicester's goalkeeper in the Premier League for most of last season.

In that sense, this could be a dilemma for Maresca - not necessarily who to pick as the starting goalkeeper, as we would expect that to be Hermansen after the club spent that sort of fee on him, but who to pick as back up.

Whoever is left off the bench is not only going to be very unhappy, but surely they will then push for a move elsewhere.

1 What to expect from Coventry City

Of course, ahead of any match, you would like to think that a head coach or manager would be worried about the opposition, how they might line up, and, ultimately, how they might hurt their side.

However, there are multiple reasons that Enzo Maresca is going into the unknown and that this is a bigger dilemma than usual this weekend.

First and foremost, it's the first match of the season, meaning that we are yet to see Coventry City in competitive action this season.

Pre-season games can give an indication of what a manager might do, but until a ball is kicked in anger, you never know.

Mark Robins will soon be looking for a Viktor Gyokeres replacement.

This is especially the case at Coventry City this summer, with the club having had such a change in personnel.

A number of their loanees returned to their parent clubs after missing out on promotion at Wembley and of course, Viktor Gyokeres has been sold.

In their places have come a lot of players, and talented ones at that.

Just how Mark Robins lines those players up, and what to expect from them, we are not sure yet, though.

That uncertainty will surely be playing on Maresca's mind as he looks to prepare his side to take all three points on the opening weekend.