Highlights Daniel Farke's success and experience with Norwich make him a promising appointment for Leeds United.

Farke has a tough decision to make on who starts in goal between Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow.

There is pressure on Farke to make the right choice regarding starting 17-year-old midfielder Archie Gray, but Gray has shown potential in pre-season.

Leeds United start their Championship season with a game against Cardiff City on Sunday, in what will be Daniel Farke’s first in charge of the club.

3 Daniel Farke prepares for first Leeds game

The German appears a shrewd appointment for the Whites, as he has won the Championship title twice with Norwich, and it really wouldn’t be a surprise if he makes it a hat-trick with Leeds.

Farke has inherited a quality squad, but he will be aware that some players are sure to move on ahead of the deadline, although that will free up space for more new recruits to arrive.

A 1-0 win over Hearts meant Leeds ended pre-season on a high, and you would imagine that most of the XI that started at Tynecastle will be in the mix to feature from the off against the Bluebirds.

However, there are some big decisions looming for Farke, and here we look at TWO dilemmas he has ahead of the opener…

2 Who starts in goal?

It will be very interesting to see who gets the nod in goal. Illan Meslier endured a tough season last time out, which saw him lose his place for the final games as Leeds were relegated to the Championship.

But, the French U21 international is still regarded as a quality operator, and he has obviously proven himself at this level in the past, whilst his technical ability on the ball is suited to Farke’s style.

Yet, there are doubts about his long-term future, and if the boss knows Meslier is likely to leave before the deadline, would he play him now?

In Karl Darlow, the Yorkshire side have recruited an excellent keeper by Championship standards, and he finished the previous season in fine form on loan at Hull, a contrast to Meslier’s struggles.

So, Farke has a big decision with who he starts in goal, but it’s a very good position for the boss to be in.

1 Does Archie Gray start?

To most fans, the answer to this will be an emphatic yes, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the midfielder was in the XI.

Nevertheless, it would still be a big decision to give the 17-year-old a start for the first Championship game of the season.

That’s because there will be big pressure on Gray and his teammates to get a result. Whilst the Leeds fans are excited by the new setup at Elland Road, the disappointment of last season could linger, and there is always an expectancy for Leeds in the Championship - which is understandable.

So, it may not be the perfect environment to throw a kid into, but Farke doesn’t have many options at central midfield, with Darko Gyabi the alternative to partner Ethan Ampadu.

The ex-Manchester City man is another youngster, but at 21 he has seen more in the game, so going with him over Gray would be understandable.

But, Gray has impressed in pre-season, and he certainly has enough quality to make an impact on the team, so it would be refreshing to see him given an opportunity, even if a new central midfielder is sure to arrive before the deadline.