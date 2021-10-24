2 big dilemmas facing Steve Cooper ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash v Fulham

Nottingham Forest’s fantastic run of form will be put to the test this afternoon as Steve Cooper faces perhaps his toughest challenge yet as they play host to Fulham at the City Ground.

There has been a remarkable turn-around in the results since Cooper arrived at the Reds as he has overseen a draw and four wins in his first five matches in charge.

That includes a last-gasp comeback win over Bristol City the last time Forest played but they come up against a revitalised Cottagers side this afternoon who have won two on the bounce, with Aleksandar Mitrovic in ominous form in-front of goal.

Cooper will have some big decisions to make ahead of kick-off today – let’s see two dilemmas that the Welshman could be facing.

Start Taylor?

He’s not yet started under Steve Cooper so far, but Lyle Taylor must surely be considered for this afternoon’s contest after his impact against Bristol City.

Coming off the bench for Lewis Grabban with nine minutes to go at Ashton Gate, the experienced striker coolly stepped up to equalise in stoppage time with a penalty, and then he bundled home the winning goal less than a minute later.

Of course Taylor’s goals weren’t pieces of individual brilliance but for the second in particular he was in the right place at the right time and that’s what he’s been missing for a while.

It could be argued that for now Taylor’s impact is better off the bench than from the start but after a brace it’s hard to leave him out, isn’t it?

Who plays out wide?

The most used threesome for Cooper so far at the top end of the pitch has been Grabban, Brennan Johnson and Philip Zinckernagel but much like Taylor did with his two goals, the pairing of Joe Lolley and Alex Mighten have given him food for thought.

Mighten arrived onto the pitch on 67 minutes and Lolley ten minutes later and both men gave the Bristol City full-backs a real fright, and it was Lolley’s work and effort on goal which created the chance for Taylor to dispatch the winner from close range.

Cooper has six – perhaps even seven with Joao Carvalho thrown in there – players for those three forward roles right now so it’s going to be hard to keep everyone happy, but Lolley and Mighten will believe on the strength of Tuesday’s victory they should be starting this afternoon.