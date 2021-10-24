2 big dilemmas facing Slavisa Jokanovic ahead of Sheffield United’s clash v Barnsley

Sheffield United travel to Barnsley today under pressure to try and get their season back on track following their 2-1 defeat at home to Millwall in midweek.

The Blades have now suffered three defeats in their last four Championship matches and that has seen them drop back down the table.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side are in danger of reverting back into their form for the start of the campaign and they will be under pressure to turn that around.

However, despite the Blades suffering three defeats in their last four Championship matches, they remain just six points adrift of the play-off places in what is a congested table.

A trip to Barnsley represents a major chance for Sheffield United to get their form back on track considering that the Tykes have suffered five successive defeats in the Championship.

That has put a lot of pressure on Markus Schopp’s future and the Blades will be expected to secure all three points at Oakwell.

Jokanovic is facing some major dilemmas heading into the game and he will need to find a way to get the Blades picking up three points on a regular basis.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO big dilemmas Jokanovic is facing ahead of the Blades’ trip to Barnsley…

How to compensate for Morgan Gibbs-White’s absence

Morgan Gibbs-White has been a crucial part of the good performances and results that Sheffield United have managed to pick up so far since he made the loan move from Wolves on deadline day.

That comes with Gibbs-White having registered three goals and two assists for the Blades during his eight appearances in the Championship. That has helped him to significantly improve Sheffield United’s end product in the final third.

However, the Blades are going to have find a solution to Gibbs-White’s absence from the starting line-up against Barnsley. That comes after he was controversially shown a second yellow card during Sheffield United’s defeat against Millwall in midweek.

Jokanovic does have some options that he can consider bringing into the side to compensate for Gibbs-White’s absence.

Iliman Ndiaye could potentially be an option to come into the side after he was dropped down to the bench for the midweek clash against Millwall.

Ndiaye has struggled to replicate the type of form he showed in his first few matches this term, especially during the Blades win against Peterborough United.

The Blades will need him to deliver a better display against Barnsley if Jokanovic calls upon him to come in for Gibbs-White.

Have Sheffield United had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Higher than Nottingham Forest? Yes No

Whether to restore Oliver Norwood to the starting line-up

Jokanovic decided to leave Norwood on the bench for the visit of Millwall in midweek, with him providing Conor Hourihane the chance to start the game and show what he could bring to the table for them.

However, the change did not work out for Sheffield United and Jokanovic decided to bring Hourihane off the field before the break for tactical reasons as he aimed to inject more energy into the Blades’ performance.

Norwood was brought off the bench in the 66th minute of the game and he managed to inject a little more composure into the middle of the park for the Blades.

The midfielder can add greater control into Sheffield United’s performances with his ability on the ball and that is something that they could rely upon if they are to keep Barnsley on the back foot for large periods.