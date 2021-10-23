2 big dilemmas facing Nigel Pearson ahead of Bristol City’s clash v West Brom

Bristol City have made a steady start to the new Championship campaign, accumulating 16 points from their opening 13 games.

Nigel Pearson’s side, who remain without a league win at Ashton Gate this season, have very much relied on their away from early on during this campaign.

In fact, The Robins’ dismal home record stretches back to late January, with it nearly passing nine months without a second-tier victory on home soil.

As mentioned before, it is the club’s away form that is steering them clear of any drama near the bottom of the table thus far, with only the league leaders Bournemouth possessing a better PPG figure away from home.

The Robins perhaps face their biggest test yet away from Ashton Gate today, when they travel to West Brom.

Here, we take a look at two dilemmas that Pearson is facing ahead of kick off…

Bringing Han-Noah Massengo back into the line up

Han-Noah Massengo is an excellent talent, and he has shown his class early during this season, with consistent performances in the middle of the park.

However, he missed four games for The Robins, before making an appearance from the bench against Nottingham Forest during the week.

Despite being just 20 years old, Massengo brings a sense of composure to midfield areas, whilst he has the attacking abilities to cause problems in the final third.

He is a classy operator who will certainly help Bristol City try and take control in the midfield, whilst he possesses the relentless energy needed against a side like West Brom.

Ensuring defensive stability

Conceding two late goals against Forest was certainly heartbreaking, but avoidable goals that Pearson will have addressed straight away.

The Robins do not have too many options when it comes to their back three at present, but the options they do have, rank fairly high up amongst their Championship counterparts.

The three that they do have, are also very capable when it comes to dealing with a side who are likely to be direct in their approach.

As a result, it will be no surprise for Pearson to opt for the same three centre backs for the visit to the Hawthorns.