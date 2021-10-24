2 big dilemmas facing Markus Schopp ahead of Barnsleys clash v Sheffield United

Barnsley will be looking to kick-start their 2021/22 campaign today by securing a much-needed victory in the Championship.

Set to face Sheffield United at Oakwell, the Tykes know that they will need to be at their very best if they are to seal a positive result in this particular fixture.

Having witnessed his side suffer five defeats in their last six games, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Barnsley head coach Markus Schopp decides to make some alterations to his starting eleven for this afternoon’s clash.

Here, we take a look at TWO big dilemmas that Schopp is facing ahead of his side’s showdown with the Blades…

Should Obbi Oulare be given the chance to lead the line?

Signed by Barnsley on a permanent deal during the summer transfer window, Obbi Oulare would have been aiming to make a positive impact for the club in the opening stages of the season.

However, the forward has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent months due to a lack of fitness.

Handed his first taste of Championship football in Barnsley’s recent 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough, Oulare may be in contention to start in today’s clash.

When you consider that the Tykes have only managed to score seven goals in 13 league games, Schopp ought to consider turning to the forward for inspiration as Oulare will be determined to prove his worth in this particular fixture.

1 of 18 Has the club ever played in blue? Yes No

Will Schopp decide to play Liam Kitching in today’s clash?

Whilst Barnsley are set to be without Aapo Halme for today’s game, Schopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Liam Kitching is in contention to feature for the club at Oakwell.

Kitching missed the Tykes’ recent clashes with Middlesbrough and Reading due to injury.

Particularly impressive during Barnsley’s clash with Coventry City in August, the defender helped his side seal a 1-0 victory over Mark Robins’ side by recording a WhoScored match rating of 7.01 in this fixture.

By replicating this display against the Blades, Kitching could help Barnsley secure a morale-boosting victory which would ease the pressure that has been starting to build on Schopp following a poor run of results in the Championship.