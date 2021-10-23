2 big dilemmas facing Mark Robins ahead of Coventry’s clash v Derby

Coventry City will be looking to put another three points on the board today as they host Derby County.

The Sky Blues have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and an excellent start to life back at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Mark Robins’ men have won each of their six games at home, and it’s their home record which has carried them to fourth in the Championship.

Today, they take on a struggling Derby County side in the West Midlands, with City looking to record another win on home soil.

Here, though, we take a look at two big dilemmas facing Robins ahead of City’s clash with Wayne Rooney’s Rams today…

Who to start up top?

Tyler Walker scored in midweek for the Sky Blues – his second goal in as many games, after netting against Blackburn and Preston.

But this weekend, Matty Godden is also available for selection after being suspended following an incident against Fulham.

In that game, Godden scored a goal and chipped in with an assist, so they have two strikers raring to start alongside Viktor Gyokeres.

Changes at the back?

Having conceded four goals in their last two games, there is a strong feeling that City need to get back to their solid defensive ways.

Jake Clarke-Salter has waited patiently in the last two games having failed to get any minutes on the pitch, but he could return this weekend.

Who he potentially replaces remains to be seen, though, with Dom Hyam, Kyle McFadzean and Michael Rose all starting of late.