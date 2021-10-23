2 big dilemmas facing Darren Moore ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash v Lincoln

Sheffield Wednesday will look to return to winning ways in League One today as they host Lincoln City.

The Owls come into this one unbeaten in their last three games, but having failed to win in their two games as well.

Darren Moore’s side, then, will be keen to get back to winning ways today, with Lincoln travelling to Hillsborough along with over 3,000 supporters.

Here, we take a look at two dilemmas facing Moore ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with the Imps this afternoon…

Holding onto leads

Wednesday will be keen to start strong and take the lead, but this hasn’t always proved to be decisive when it’s happened.

The Owls, for instance, marched into a 2-0 lead away at AFC Wimbledon, but the hosts fought back and salvaged a late point.

Even at Hillsborough, they fought back against Oxford before conceding in stoppage time, so conceding late on is an Achilles heel for them.

Whether it’s a tactical tweak or a mentality tweak that needs amending, it is something which needs to be fixed or it could prove costly for the remainder of the campaign.

Adeniran back in?

Dennis Adeniran impressed from the bench in the 1-1 draw with Cambridge in midweek, and has been a key player under Moore this season.

The midfielder has already won one Player of the Month award this season, scoring twice in 11 appearances, and impressing in midweek.

Barry Bannan is a class act, whilst Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored in midweek, so there is a spot next to them two in midfield which needs to be filled.

Will Lewis Wing start again? Or, will Adeniran reclaim his place?