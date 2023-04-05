Millwall have had another fine season, and it could turn out to be a truly memorable campaign if they can win promotion to the Premier League.

Gary Rowett’s side are currently fifth in the table ahead of the crucial Easter period, but they face a battle to remain in the play-off places as the likes of Norwich City and West Brom try to close the gap in the coming weeks.

Given their resources and budget, the Lions are overachieving to be in this position, but they will feel promotion is a possibility given the way they are playing.

It promises to be a busy summer for Millwall no matter what division they are in, and the recruitment team are sure to be drawing up two different sets of targets. And, here we look at TWO big decisions facing the Londoners…

2 Can they afford Charlie Cresswell?

A key reason for Millwall’s success has been their defensive solidity, and Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell is key to that. In truth, the England youth international was inconsistent earlier in the campaign, but he has grown and matured into a real leader, forming a strong partnership at the back with Jake Cooper.

Given how well he has settled, a permanent move is surely going to be a priority for Rowett, and Cresswell appears to have thoroughly enjoyed his time in the capital, which would give Millwall an edge over any rivals.

But, a deal won’t be straightforward. We know Millwall aren’t big spenders, and it had been suggested in January that Leeds wanted in excess of £4m for the defender. Whilst that may not seem a lot in the modern game, it’s over double the club-record fee at The Den. If they go up, this obviously won’t be a problem, but another year in the Championship makes it problematic.

Nevertheless, it could turn out to be a shrewd investment, so they need to think about how far they can go to get this done.

1 Do they cash in on Zian Flemming?

This is one that Millwall fans won’t want to think about, but the reality is that Flemming will be attracting attention from elsewhere.

A return of 13 goals from an attacking midfield is hugely impressive, and at 24, he has his best years in front of him. So, if Millwall remain in the Championship, you would think other clubs will test their resolve, because he is a class act.

It’s natural to think Millwall can’t afford to sell a key player if they want to progress, however, it could be the right move. Brentford are the obvious example of how you need to be willing to trade players at this level, with their successful model of buying cheap, selling high and then reinvesting to improve the whole squad.

That’s what Millwall will want to do moving forward, and they may have to make a big decision if a serious offer arrives for their star man in the window.