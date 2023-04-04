It is set to be an exciting end to the season at Middlesbrough as the club look to secure Premier League promotion.

The disappointing 4-2 defeat to struggling Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday dealt a blow to Boro's automatic promotion hopes, with Sheffield United's victory at Norwich City moving the Blades six points clear in second place with a game in hand.

Michael Carrick will not be giving up on a place in the top two, but Boro are almost certain to be involved in the play-offs and their promotion hopes remain very much alive.

However, the end of the season fast approaching, the 41-year-old will also be drawing up plans for the summer transfer window.

Of course, much of Boro's business will depend on what division they are in next season, but the club will likely be considering both scenarios as they look to prepare for the top flight or another Championship promotion push next term.

With that in mind, here are two big decisions Carrick is facing in the summer window.

Should Middlesbrough re-sign Zack Steffen?

Addressing the goalkeeper situation is likely to be one of Carrick's main priorities this summer.

Zack Steffen has been the club's number one this season on loan from Manchester City and Carrick clearly has a lot of belief in his abilities, keeping faith with him despite a number of errors.

Steffen has been given the freedom to take risks in playing out from the back, underlining the trust Carrick has in him and it is evidently a feature that is important to the way Carrick wants to play.

It would be no surprise if the club were to attempt to bring him back next season, but you have to question whether Steffen would be reliable enough to be the first choice if the club were promoted to the Premier League and it could be argued that Carrick should opt for a safer pair of hands regardless of which division the club are in.

The 28-year-old will likely be departing the Etihad Stadium in the summer with Stefan Ortega now Pep Guardiola's second choice behind Ederson and Steffen himself admitted he does not expect to return to Manchester.

"I don't think I'll go back," Steffen told The Philadelphia Inquirer last month. "No, I want to be playing. Although I had a great time at City and I love those guys, and obviously [it's] an amazing club, I don't really have any plans to go back."

Steffen seems certain to be on the move in the summer, but Carrick must decide whether to bring him back to the Riverside Stadium.

Akpom has 25 goals in all competitions this season | Credit: Action Images/Craig Brough.

Should Middlesbrough sell Chuba Akpom?

Akpom will be entering the final year of his contract next season after Carrick confirmed in January that the club activated a 12-month contract extension option.

Carrick said last month that he is hoping to tie the 27-year-old down to a longer-term deal, but as yet, no agreement has been reached.

Akpom has thrived since being moved to a number 10 role following Carrick's arrival on Teesside and is the Championship's top scorer this season with 25 goals, while he has also registered two assists.

That form means there is likely to be interest in Akpom's services in the summer and he has already attracted attention from Premier League clubs. Crystal Palace, Everton and Southampton were all interested in January, according to the Daily Mail.

If Akpom does not put pen-to-paper on an extension, the summer may represent Boro's best chance of securing a significant fee, rather than risking losing him for free the following year.