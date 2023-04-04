Luton Town’s recent form has seen the Hatters surge clear of the chasing pack in the race for a play-off place.

A busy summer ahead at Kenilworth Road

Promotion to the Premier League would be a massive achievement for Rob Edwards’ side.

The Hatters have managed to maintain their good form from last season to remain in contention for consecutive top six finishes despite losing important players and manager Nathan Jones.

With just seven games remaining in the Championship, the gap to 2nd place Sheffield United is just six points, albeit with the Blades having played a game fewer.

That has left the possibility of automatic promotion still open going into the closing stages of the campaign.

However, focus will still need to be put on the summer transfer window that lays ahead.

Here are two big decisions facing the club going into the upcoming transfer period…

Cody Drameh

Drameh arrived on loan from Leeds United in the January transfer window and has asserted himself as a key part of Edwards’ side.

The full back has made 10 league starts and has contributed two assists in that time.

Luton will have to be considering another potential deal with Leeds come this summer.

A permanent deal would be a real coup for the club and further strengthen the squad at Kenilworth Road, but even another loan deal would secure a positive move for the team.

But with new management in place at Elland Road, it remains to be seen whether Drameh is in Javi Gracia’s plans moving forward, which could prove a stumbling block in any potential negotiations.

Marvelous Nakamba

Another loan move that has worked out well for Luton has been the arrival of Nakamba from Aston Villa in the winter.

The 29-year old had failed to really make an impact at Villa Park, but has been a driving force of Luton’s recent positive form, which has moved the team into 4th in the table.

Nakamba has made 11 league appearances since joining in January and has cemented his place in Edwards’ starting lineup.

Similarly, the club must now be weighing up the pros and cons of making the move permanent in the summer.

It is likely that Nakamba’s future at Villa will be less of a factor in any possible deal, making this a more distinct possibility for the Hatters.

His performances so far this season indicate that he could be a very worthwhile addition to the squad in the long-run.