Life under Liam Rosenior has been steady at Hull City.

Barring a huge collapse for the remainder of the season, and a surge from the clubs at the bottom, the Tigers will be a Championship club once again next season and so it is a very important summer.

With Rosenior having only joined in November, January was his first opportunity to mould the squad to his liking.

For example, we saw the likes of Karl Darlow, Malcolm Ebiowei and Aaron Connolly arrive on loan.

However, with permanent business hard to do in the winter, the majority of that moulding will likely be done this summer.

That will mean incomings, and of course, outgoings, with some big decisions for the club and Rosenior to make in the coming months.

With that said, below, we've discussed two big decisions facing Hull City in the coming months.

1 Lewie Coyle's future

One very big decision for Hull City to make this summer is regarding Lewie Coyle's future.

The 27-year-old sees his current deal at the MKM Stadium expire at the end of June, although the club reportedly have the option to extend this by 12 months.

It's a tough call to make - on the one hand, he is the club captain, and has appeared in 34 matches this season.

However, he has started in very, very few games under Rosenior, and it is only in the last five games that he has had a regular run in the side due to Cyrus Christie's injury.

When Christie eventually returns, he will be once again ahead in the pecking order, so there is certainly a decision to be made, and given he is the club captain, it's a big one.

2 Karl Darlow's future

Another decision for the club to make in the coming months regards one of Rosenior's January pick-up's Karl Darlow.

Currently on loan from Newcastle United, HullLive reported that there is a permanent option included in the loan contract.

There was no mention of the option in the official club statement. However, if the HullLive reports are correct, clearly there is a big decision to be made on Darlow's future.

Even if there is no option, with Newcastle's goalkeeping department looking stacked, there could be an opportunity to sign him permanently.

Having started the last six, he is number one at the moment, and ability wise, would be a good signing.

Financial details do come into it, though, so it remains to be seen what decision the Tigers take if indeed they do have the option to make the 32-year-old's stay permanent.