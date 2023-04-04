Burnley look set to secure their promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking amid a superb season for the Clarets under manager Vincent Kompany.

Following a rebuild last summer, a change of playing style and the sale of some key players, it was unclear how the Lancashire side would get on but they have risen to the challenge and have comfortably been the best side in the Championship this season.

Although they were only able to secure a draw against Sunderland on Friday night, Middlesbrough's loss against Huddersfield Town at the weekend has taken them one step closer to the top flight.

However, their recruitment team have probably been preparing for life in the top tier for some time now considering they have been in a strong position for quite a while, giving them a headstart over others.

This could pay dividends when the summer window opens and they will need to make a fast start to this transfer period to ensure they secure their top targets and with that, increase their chances of remaining in the top flight for more than one season.

Ahead of the next window, we take a look at two important transfer decisions they will need to make.

1 What stance should Burnley take on Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

Yesterday's report from 90min revealed that the Clarets are interested in pursuing another deal for Manchester City's Harwood-Bellis during the summer window, having seen him shine when available.

Making 30 competitive appearances this season and only being prevented from winning more game time by an injury setback, he has been one of the first names on the teamsheet but looks set to head back to Manchester City in the summer.

He isn't short of interest at this stage with Brentford, Fulham, Newcastle United and West Ham all reported to be interested in him. With this in mind, would it be wise for the Clarets to focus on other targets instead and not be engaged in a bidding war?

They should have several defenders on their shortlist anyway - but should they focus on Harwood-Bellis? And if they do, should they pursue a loan deal or a permanent agreement?

A loan deal will be cheaper - but a permanent move could help them in their quest to build for the long term.

2 Should Burnley sell Wout Weghorst?

Signing a three-and-a-half year contract in January 2022, he will still have two years left on his deal this summer and with this, Kompany could potentially keep the Dutchman as part of his first-team plans.

However, the ex-Man City captain didn't block his exit in the summer and with this in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's sold in the summer to allow the Clarets to spend more on incoming players.

The forward was a prolific scorer for Besiktas during the first half of the campaign but has scored just twice in 19 competitive appearances for current loan club Manchester United.

United's boss Erik ten Hag has hinted that he could make a further swoop for the Netherlands international in the summer though, so the Clarets may face a fight to keep him if they want to retain the player.

With Jay Rodriguez and Lyle Foster currently available as next season's options with Michael Obafemi only on loan at Turf Moor and Ashley Barnes' contract set to come to an end, Weghorst could be a useful asset to have in Lancashire.