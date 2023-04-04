Birmingham City will be hoping to build upon their recent victory over Blackburn Rovers by securing a positive result in their meeting with Reading on Friday.

The Blues sealed all three points in their showdown with Jon Dahl Tomasson's side last weekend thanks to a second-half strike from Reda Khadra.

With Birmingham set to retain their second-tier status for another year, the club's attention will soon switch to preparing for the 2023/24 campaign.

Having made some progress under the guidance of head coach John Eustace during the current term, Birmingham will be determined to reach new heights in the Championship later this year.

The Blues will be free to engage in transfer business when the window opens following the conclusion of the season.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two big decisions Birmingham are facing in the summer window.

Check them out below

1 Should Birmingham look to make a permanent move for Dion Sanderson?

Birmingham opted to re-sign Dion Sanderson on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers last year.

Before suffering a season-ending back injury, the defender established himself as a mainstay in the Blues' starting eleven.

In the 30 league games that he featured in for Eustace's side, Sanderson made 1.6 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 2.7 clearances per fixture and recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.62 at this level.

Eustace revealed in an interview with Birmingham Live that he is keen to sign Sanderson on a full-time basis.

With Wolves understood to be willing to sanction a permanent departure for the defender, it will be interesting to see whether the Blues opt to try and strike an agreement with the Premier League outfit.

Given that Sanderson is only 23-years-old, there is plenty of time for him to make strides in terms of his development and thus signing him at this stage of his career may turn out to be a wise call by Birmingham.

2 Will the Blues opt to cash in on George Hall amid Liverpool interest in order to fund transfer activity?

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Leeds United in the winter, George Hall remained at St Andrew's in the January transfer window.

Ahead of the summer, Hall is already attracting interest from elsewhere.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds and Liverpool both sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old last weekend as the Blues defeated Blackburn.

While Birmingham would benefit from retaining the services of Hall for the upcoming campaign, they could also secure a reasonable fee for the midfielder as his contract runs until 2024.

Cashing in on Hall, who has made 27 league appearances this season, would provide Birmingham some funds that could be used to strengthen the squad in other areas of the pitch.

If Liverpool or Leeds opt to step up their pursuit later this year, it will be interesting what call the Blues decide to make regarding the midfielder's future.