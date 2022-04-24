2 big chances created, 4 key passes: The Sheffield United star keeping their promotion chances alive

Sheffield United’s Championship promotion hopes received a welcome boost on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side earned a 1-0 win over Cardiff City courtesy of a 47th minute goal from Iliman Ndiaye.

That victory has the Blades now 6th in the Championship table, three points clear of Millwall in 7th with only two games to go.

Next week’s clash with QPR could be decisive in gaining the team a play-off place.

But it was the performance of Morgan Gibbs-White that deserves the most recognition in the win over the Bluebirds.

The Wolves loanee was the standout performer in Heckingbottom’s side and was crucial in the team earning all three crucial points.

The 22-year old got the assist for Ndiaye’s goal, but looking deeper into the stats, via Sofascore, we can see just how important his role was over the whole 90 minutes.

Of United’s front three, Gibbs-White was by far the most involved with 73 touches.

The forward also had a 73 per cent pass accuracy and completed the most of Ndiaye, Sander Berge and himself in the Blades attack.

Gibbs-White also completed four key passes, more than all other United players combined against Cardiff.

The Wolves loanee showed immense creativity and patience which really helped his performance stand out on what was a great day for Heckingbottom’s side.

Sheffield United quiz: Does Bramall Lane have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. The Riverside (Middlesbrough) Bigger Smaller

He was threatening all game in attack, also completed both of his attempted crosses, finding his man twice from two, or 100 per cent of the time.

Gibbs-White also created two big chances, which was crucial to the team finding its way through the stern Cardiff defence.

This is the kind of performance that United needed to keep their promotion chances alive, with Middlesbrough also breathing down their necks.

This is also how Gibbs-White will need to perform if he wants to make his breakthrough into the Wolves side.

He will be hoping that Bruno Lage was watching, and it is with games like this that will push the Blades for a permanent transfer this summer.

The youngster is boosting his profile on days like on Saturday and it is boosting Sheffield United along the way.