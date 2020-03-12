2 best and 2 worst moments of West Brom’s season so far

Since opting to appoint Slaven Bilic as their manager last summer, West Bromwich Albion have achieved a great deal of success in the Championship under the guidance of the Croatian.

With nine games left to play this season, the Baggies currently find themselves in a fantastic position to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League in May.

Whilst West Brom were recently leapfrogged by rivals Leeds United in the second-tier standings, they will temporarily reclaim top-spot on Saturday if they avoid defeat to Birmingham City at the Hawthorns.

Given that the Baggies possess a six-point lead over third-place Fulham, they could potentially extend this advantage by producing an impressive display against the Blues.

Given that the season is now reaching a crescendo, we have decided to take a look at TWO of the best and worst moments for the club so far…

BEST: Signing Matheus Pereira on loan from Sporting Lisbon

Since joining the Baggies on a season-long loan deal from Sporting Lisbon last summer, Matheus Pereira has taken the Championship by storm.

As well as scoring six goals in the second-tier, the midfielder has provided an astonishing total of 16 assists for his team-mates in 34 appearances.

Unquestionably one of the best players in the division, Pereira seemingly possesses all the ingredients needed to thrive at the highest level and thus West Brom may have pulled off a masterstroke by reportedly agreeing a fee of £8.25m to sign him on a permanent basis.

BEST: Their stunning 5-1 victory over Swansea City in December

When you consider that Swansea City entered their fixture with West Brom in November unbeaten away from home, they would have been confident in their ability to seal a positive result at the Hawthorns.

However, the Jacks were instead put to the sword by the Baggies who produced a stunning attacking display in-front of their own supporters to seal a 5-1 victory.

Goals from Pereira, Semi Ajayi, Hal Robson-Kanu, Matt Phillips and Kyle Edwards sealed all three points for Bilic’s side in what was arguably their most impressive win of the season to date.

WORST: Their dismal defeat to Middlesbrough

When you consider that West Brom were leading the Championship standings when they hosted Middlesbrough in December, they would have been expecting to win this particular clash.

Yet despite dominating possession at the Hawthorns, the Baggies slumped to a dismal 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Smoggies as goals from Daniel Ayala and Ashley Fletcher secured all three points for Jonathan Woodgate’s side.

Since this particular setback, West Brom have lost just three of their last 12 fixtures in the second-tier under the guidance of Bilic.

WORST: The transfer saga surrounding Nathan Ferguson

After being handed his professional debut by West Brom on the opening day of the season, Nathan Ferguson quickly established himself as a key player for the club in the Championship.

However, due to the standard of his displays, the teenager attracted the interest of Crystal Palace in January who were on the brink of signing him from the Baggies after agreeing a deal thought to be worth up to £10m.

A move for Ferguson then fell-through after the Eagles discovered an issue with his knee during his medical.

When you consider that the defender has refused to commit his future to the Baggies, it would be somewhat of a shock if he doesn’t leave the club when his contract expires this summer.