2 best and 2 worst moments of Nottingham Forest’s season so far

Nottingham Forest have high hopes this season after seeing themselves cement their status amongst the play-off sides, but poor form of late has had fans wondering if their side can maintain their current lead standing.

It has been a relatively superb season for Sabri Lamouchi’s side this term, and at times they have pushed the likes of Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion for an automatic promotion place.

Sat fifth in the league after the weekend defeat to Millwall, Forest are amongst a whole of teams looking to make the play-offs and gain Premier League football next season.

Good form for the most part this term has come down to some excellent performances on the pitch from the likes of Samba Sow, Lewis Grabban, Brice Samba and Matty Cash – whilst Lamouchi’s methods and philosophy has seen some exciting displays.

Forest’s defeat at the weekend, however, has cast doubt on the East Midlands side and it remains to be seen if they can maintain a promotion push.

Looking back at their season so far, we have looked at TWO best and TWO worst moments…

BEST: Beating Derby twice

There is simply no better feeling than beating your bitter rivals in a Derby match, and Forest have managed to do that twice so far this season.

The opening East Midlands derby of the season came in the EFL Cup back in August which saw Forest win comfortably 3-0, thanks to goals from Albert Adomah, Joe Lolley and Joao Carvalho.

Focus was then on the first league meeting between the two which was played at the City Ground and it was again Forest who came out on top with Lewis Grabban scoring the only goal of the game.

WORST: January transfer window

It was much the focus of Sabri Lamouchi to add depth and strength to his squad in January, but the Frenchman is yet to impress with his signings.

Bringing in a striker to add back-up to Grabban, Lamouchi opted to sign Nuno da Costa, but he has since struggled with injuries since arriving at the City Ground.

Gaetan Bong was hauled in from Brighton and Hove Albion, whilst Adama Diakhaby was loaned from Huddersfield – but both players have encountered difficult starts and much criticism from the club’s fans.

BEST: The return of Tyler Walker and goal against Leeds United

After sending Walker out on loan to Lincoln City last summer, Lamouchi was forced to bring back the young striker after seeing him impress on all levels.

The youngster’s return was met with pleasure by Forest fans, who eagerly anticipated his first appearances in a Forest shirt since returning.

It proved to be his first goal back in the colour of red that delighted fans the most, netting in the final minute on a counter attack in the 2-0 win over Leeds United.

WORST: Defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in December

Just when Forest’s season was in full flow, a shock defeat to Sheffield Wednesday arrived at home.

A 4-0 defeat to the Owls just before Christmas left many wondering if Forest’s form was just a one off, although they did bounce back.

Wednesday have since gone on to produce some awful form in the league, adding further doubt as to what happened on that day in December to Lamouchi’s men.