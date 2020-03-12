2 best and 2 worst moments of Derby County’s season so far

Since opting to appoint Phillip Cocu as their manager last summer following Frank Lampard’s departure, Derby County have made a mixed start to life under the guidance of the Dutchman.

After initially struggling for consistency in the Championship, the Rams have stepped up their performances levels since the turn of the year.

Currently 12th in the second-tier standings, the Rams will now be looking to launch a late push for the play-offs by securing positive results in their upcoming league fixtures.

When you consider that Derby have managed to pick up six points from their last two games, it would not be at all surprising if they seal an eye-catching victory over Millwall this weekend at The Den.

With the 2019/20 campaign reaching a crescendo, here are TWO of the best and worst moments that Derby have experienced so far…

BEST: Wayne Rooney’s arrival

Although Derby agreed a deal to sign Wayne Rooney during the previous summer transfer window, the former England international didn’t make his debut for the club until January due to his commitments to Major League Soccer side DC United.

Since arriving at Pride Park, the 34-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Rams and is unquestionably one of the main reasons why they have experienced an upturn in form in recent months.

Having already provided six direct goal contributions in 15 appearances, Rooney will be determined to guide his side to a great deal of success between now and the end of the season.

BEST: The Rams’ fantastic 4-0 victory over Stoke City in January

Arguably Derby’s most impressive home victory of the season, a blistering attacking performance by Cocu’s side saw them put Stoke City to the sword in January.

Goals from Jayden Bogle, Martyn Waghorn, Chris Martin and Rooney sealed all three points for the Rams.

When you consider that Derby currently boast the second-best home record in the Championship, it would not be at all surprising if they go on to produce a number of memorable performances at Pride Park in the coming months.

WORST: Their 3-0 League Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest

Having been drawn to face arch-rivals Nottingham Forest in the second round of the League Cup in August, Derby would have wanted to seal their progress in the competition.

However, a dismal display at the City Ground resulted in Cocu’s side slumping to a 3-0 defeat to the Reds who sealed victory via goals from Albert Adomah, Joe Lolley and Joao Carvalho.

Set to face Forest at Pride Park in April, the Rams will be determined to claim the bragging rights in the East Midlands derby.

WORST: The club’s Financial Fair Play charge

One of Derby’s worst moments of the season occurred in January when they were charged by the English Football League for breaching spending rules.

According to BBC Sport, these allegations are in relation to chairman Mel Morris’ decision to buy Pride Park for a reported fee of £80m.

If found guilty of these allegations by an Independent Disciplinary Commission, the Rams could receive a points deduction which will effectively end their hopes of achieving a top-six finish in May.