2 best and 2 worst moments of Birmingham City’s season so far

Pep Clotet has slowly but surely turned form around at Birmingham City, and the West Midlands club have just had an unbeaten run of 13 games in all competitions ended.

It has proved to be an interesting season for Blues fans with the club struggling for consistency during the first six months of the season, but later improving since the turn of 2020.

Clotet, who was handed the job on a permanent basis earlier in the season, has been forced to fight off some criticism, but it does now seem that the Spaniard has won over his doubters.

A potential play-off place is not too unlikely for the Blues and if form can return after a slight dip, then the season could end on an extremely high note.

Looking back at the season so far, we have taken a look at TWO best and TWO worst moments at the club so far….

BEST: Jude Bellingham’s incredible rise

Bellingham, 16, has been excellent this season in what has been his breakthrough season as a footballer.

The young talented midfielder is not expected to be at Birmingham next season with plenty of interest flooding in, but the club have continued and will continue to enjoy his talents for now.

Having been at the club since the age of eight, Bellingham has given Birmingham fans a good feeling and a sense that their academy could provide similar players in the future.

WORST: EFL Cup exit to Portsmouth

The first cup competition of the season handed Clotet a chance to test out a few of his fringe players, but his experiment saw the Blues dumped out in the first round by League One side Portsmouth.

Not only did they lost to Pompey, but they lost by a scoreline of 3-0 at Fratton Park – sending quite a shock to their fans and cup onlookers.

BEST: Jeremie Bela and Scott Hogan signings

Pep Clotet has done everything right in terms of signings this season and the two players who he has brought in to the club that he definitely needed have done extremely well.

Bela was signed on a free transfer before December and the winger has been excellent down the flanks, whilst Hogan has been in the arguably the best form of his life since swapping Aston Villa for Birmingham in the January transfer window.

Blues fans can be very optimistic about the summer window under Clotet.

WORST: Coming close to beating Leeds United and West Brom

Birmingham’s form dramatically improved in December and they came close to beating the two automatic promotion placed sides in Leeds and the Baggies.

Meeting West Brom first at St Andrews, Birmingham pushed Slaven Bilic’s men all the way, losing in the final moments to a goal from Charlie Austin.

Two weeks later and the Blues would come close again to creating a headline, pushing Leeds all the way to the wire in a game that finished 5-4 to Marcelo Bielsa’s side.