2 Barnsley youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game

Championship side Barnsley will be keen to forget their recent past and focus on the future after enduring a torrid start to their 2021/22 campaign.

Winning just two of their opening 17 league matches of the season, they currently sit in 23rd place and would be bottom of the second-tier table if Derby County hadn’t received a 12-point deduction for entering administration back in September.

This leaves former boss Markus Schopp’s permanent successor with a real challenge in dragging the Tykes away from relegation danger in the coming months, with a busy winter period coming up and the January window to contend.

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Barnsley’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 What nationality is Gjorgji Hristov? Austrian Belgian Macedonian Polish

That man could be current Sweden U21 manager Poya Asbaghi, which could work in the favour of some of the South Yorkshire outfit’s younger members of their squad.

They are likely to get a chance to show what they can do – but which two young players in particular should we keep an eye out on with a bright future for both on the horizon?

We take a look at them in this piece.

William Hondermarck

At 20, the Irishman is probably pushing towards the older stages of the ‘youngster’ bracket, but he deserves a mention nonetheless.

Signing for the club on a free transfer in September after being released by Norwich City, the France-born midfielder has already made five appearances in his debut Championship season at Oakwell, being given the chance to thrive under former boss Schopp who was obviously impressed by his talent.

Playing as a centre-back against Middlesbrough last month, despite usually operating in the middle of the park, his versatility will only go on to secure him more game time under the Austrian’s successor.

More minutes on the pitch will only go on to aid the Republic of Ireland youth international’s development, being called up to the national side’s Under-21s last week as a recognition for his stellar work with the Tykes.

Fair play to the 20-year-old for being able to make this step up, because he was plying his trade down in League Two last term with Harrogate Town. If he can continue to improve, the sky is the limit for him.

Jasper Moon

It would be crass to mention Hondermarck and not save a word for another promising 20-year-old in Moon, who has established himself as a key player in the Tykes’ first team this season despite only making three appearances last term.

His playing time has been helped by Mads Juel Andersen’s injury worries earlier in the campaign and the three-at-the-back system Schopp and caretaker boss Joseph Laumann have stuck with during 2021/22 – but his rise has still been commendable and at 20 – you could easily see him going on to play in the Premier League.

The centre-back’s side may be struggling in the relegation zone at this moment in time, only keeping two clean sheets in 17 league games and playing a part in their downfall, but he will only improve with more experience and that will help him to establish himself as a solid Championship centre-back.

He has been the subject of criticism from some Tykes fans this term – and perhaps understandably so – but there’s plenty of time for him to improve and could thrive under new management after seeing the whole team suffer under Schopp.

Don’t be surprised to see a huge improvement from him as the season progresses.