2 Barnsley wonderkids we could see emerge and save the club a lot of money this summer

Barnsley have truly established themselves as the Championship’s surprise package this term.

After narrowly avoid relegation last term many expected the Tykes to be battling away at the bottom of the table as they looked to steer themselves clear of a drop zone dogfight.

Fortunately for supporters the club are actually in the mix at the other end of the table.

Barnsley are battling away to secure promotion to the Premier League after establishing themselves as one of the most consistent teams in the league.

While it remains to be seen what will happen this term few can argue with the way that the club’s young stars have stepped up this season and taken their game to new levels.

The Tykes love giving opportunities to talented young players, but who could be the next young starlets at Oakwell to make an impact at first team level?

We take a look.

If you don't get at least 15/20 on this Barnsley midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Tykes fan?

1 of 20 Where did Herbie Kane start his career? Manchester United Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea

Jasper Moon

The central defender could be next to make the breakthrough at Oakwell.

At 20 years of age Moon has made an impact at under-23 level this term and even made his Championship debut back in December against Rotherham United.

The summer will be big for the player who will be hoping to break into the Barnsley first team set-up ahead of next term.

Elliott Simoes

The midfielder is slightly more advanced in his first team experience but will be hoping to make a big splash next term.

Simoes has already featured 27 times for the Tykes but is currently on loan in League One with Doncaster Rovers as he looks to guide the Yorkshire side to promotion to the Championship.

With more experience under his belt the 21-year-old will now be hoping to stake his claim with the Tykes ahead of the new season.