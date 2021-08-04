2 Barnsley transfer situations we could see play out in the next few weeks

Barnsley will be looking to once again challenge for promotion into the Premier League this term, after a memorable campaign last season.

The Tykes finished fifth in the second-tier standings last term, but were beaten by Swansea City in their play-off semi-final, which condemned them to another season in the Championship.

But there were plenty of positives for the Oakwell faithful to take from that league campaign, and they’ll be eager to see their side go from strength to strength moving forwards.

They’re now under the management of Markus Schopp after Valerien Ismael departed in favour of a move to fellow Championship side West Brom this summer.

Schopp could potentially be in for a busy few weeks ahead, as he looks to add players to his squad, whilst also looking at summer departures for members of his team.

We take a look at TWO transfer situations we could see play out in the next few weeks, as they look to make a positive start to this year’s league campaign.

Midfielder to depart?

Barnsley already have some strong options in the centre of midfield, with Josh Benson being added to their squad as Alex Mowatt’s replacement this summer.

With Benson’s arrival though, that could mean that Isaac Christie-Davies’ future could lie away from Oakwell moving forwards.

It has previously been reported by The Barnsley Chronicle that the Tykes are looking to either sell or loan out Christie-Davies this summer, with the midfielder training with the club’s under-23s side during pre-season.

Christie-Davies is yet to make an appearance for Barnsley’s first-team, having signed for the club in 2020, after previously being on the books with Liverpool.

Offload some of the younger players

Barnsley will once again be looking to finish in the top-six, and this year might not be the season to give young, inexperienced players a chance in the first-team.

Therefore, they could head out on loan in search of regular game time in senior football, as they look to further their development away from Oakwell.

The likes of Jasper Moon and Liam Kitching are just some of the players that could potentially benefit from a temporary spell away from Barnsley this season.