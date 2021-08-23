2 Barnsley transfer dilemmas that are looming over the club right now as 31st August creeps closer

Barnsley could be set for an interesting few days ahead, with the summer transfer window edging closer to reaching a conclusion.

The Tykes have already been active in the market, and that could still be the case moving forwards, as newly-appointed boss Markus Schopp looks to strengthen his squad.

Barnsley finished fifth in the Championship table last season, but narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League, after a defeat to Swansea City in their play-off semi-final.

They’ve made a relatively strong start to this year’s campaign, with the Yorkshire-based side currently sat 13th in the second-tier standings.

They were left frustrated in their most recent fixture, as they were forced to share the spoils with QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in an entertaining 2-2 draw, although the Tykes threw away their two-goal lead from the first-half, which will have been frustrating for the club’s supporters to witness.

We take a look at TWO Barnsley transfer dilemmas that are looming over the club right now, as Deadline Day creeps closer.

Can they get a deal over the line for Max Lowe?

Barnsley are reportedly eyeing a move for Sheffield United defender Max Lowe, according to The Sun on Sunday (22nd August, page 59).

Lowe has been with the Blades since 2020, and has gone on to make 11 appearances in total for the club’s senior squad, although he is yet to feature in this year’s campaign.

This could hint that Lowe’s future could lie away from Bramall Lane this season, and Barnsley are seemingly keen on striking a deal to land his signature.

Swansea City and Reading are also credited with interest in signing Lowe, so the Tykes will know that they face a tough fight to sign him this summer.

Add another forward to their team?

Barnsley are said to be rivalling the likes of Manchester City, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough to a potential deal to sign Solihull Moors youngster Kyle Hudlin, according to The Athletic.

Hudlin stands at 6ft 9inches tall, and seemingly isn’t short of offers as Deadline Day edges closer, and it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

Barnsley already have some strong options in attack, but Hudlin could potentially be the ideal forward to fire them up the Championship table this term.