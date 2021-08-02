2 Barnsley team dilemmas facing Markus Schopp ahead of Cardiff clash on Saturday

The Sky Bet Championship kicks off this weekend and the excitement is really starting to build with supporters allowed back in stadiums.

Barnsley are going to be embarking on a new era, too, with Markus Schopp now at the helm after Valerien Ismael left the club in the summer with some of his coaching staff to join West Bromwich Albion.

It’s a familiar feeling for the Tykes, though, who have usually adapted to managerial exits well and they’ll be looking to pull off the same trick once again this coming campaign.

What early decisions does Schopp need to make a call on ahead of the opening weekend, though? We take a look at two posers for his considerations…

Where’s Callum Styles playing?

Styles was excellent from wing-back last season as he and Callum Brittain shone for the Tykes.

In pre-season, though, we have seen Styles involved back in midfield and it’s clear that Schopp is toying with the idea of playing him there in the coming campaign.

Will he move him back to wing-back or full-back for the opening weekend or keep him in the middle of the park? Time will soon tell.

Who makes their debut?

Schopp also needs to decide which of his new arrivals are going to make their competitive debut for the Tykes and which will miss out.

Does he throw all the new faces into Championship life or hold some back? It’s something he needs to make a call on.

Ultimately, though, they need to get up to speed with second-tier life as soon as possible and so we should see a host of new names making their first steps into the Championship as Barnsley players this weekend.

