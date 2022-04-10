2 Barnsley summer transfer decisions facing Poya Asbaghi when the window opens

Championship strugglers Barnsley may find themselves in the third tier of English football next season, making their summer transfer window a difficult one to plan for with survival still a mathematical possibility this term.

Their 4-1 loss against Millwall yesterday afternoon won’t help their cause though. Not only was it a missed opportunity with both Reading and Derby losing their games, but also demoralising considering the nature of the scoreline.

Another thing is for certain – and that’s the fact their recruitment during this upcoming window needs to be much better than their previous two – with their summer window last year proving to be particularly unsuccessful.

Not only did they lose then-captain Alex Mowatt and previous loanee Daryl Dike – but they were unable to sufficiently replace the key duo with Markus Schopp’s time at Oakwell arguably being hampered by some of these transfer decisions.

January additions Domingos Quina and Amine Bassi have helped their cause and been part of a recent resurgence by the South Yorkshire side – but it could be argued that they needed to recruit more players in their quest to remain afloat in the second tier.

Looking forward rather than back though, we have selected two decisions facing Poya Asbaghi or a potential successor when the summer comes along.

Do they sell Helik?

Michal Helik arguably has the best CV out of the entire Tykes squad with the centre-back making seven appearances for the Poland national team.

Regardless of which division his domestic side are in next season, he is likely to be an important asset but with his contract expiring in the summer of 2023, is it time to cash in on him this summer whilst they can still generate a fee for his services?

Losing him for free next year would be a considerable blow financially – and that’s a real possibility considering the South Yorkshire outfit currently sit in the relegation zone and wouldn’t be guaranteed to come straight back up at the first time of asking considering the quality on display in the third tier this term.

The defender won’t want to be playing in League One for more than a season due to the fact he is now in contention for more international call-ups, though he could be the key cog in getting his side straight back up.

This is one reason to keep him and another reason is down to finances, because no side will be offering a big fee for his services in the summer considering he will only have 12 months left on his existing deal.

Still, they will want to make some money on him considering they paid a fee to lure him to the club back in 2020, so whether they sell him or not is a dilemma they will need to contend with.

How many forwards do they look to move on?

With Dike returning to then-parent club Orlando City in the summer, the Tykes moved to recruit Devante Cole, Aaron Leya Iseka and Obbi Oulare in the summer, but none of the trio have managed to sufficiently replace the United States international who scored 9 goals in 19 second-tier appearances during the second half of 2020/21.

In fact, the trio combined haven’t been able to make the impact Dike did and this has been a major barrier to their success, with Cauley Woodrow also failing to step up to the plate before his injury.

One man who has been a useful asset up top this term is Carlton Morris – but he is also one of their most valuable players and because of that – it wouldn’t be a surprise if the club’s board are open to cashing in on him.

The question is: how many forwards do they try to move on in the summer? Some of those who haven’t impressed this season could make a bigger impact in the third tier like Wycombe Wanderers forward Sam Vokes has.

Based on this season though, many of the second-tier side’s fans wouldn’t be upset to lose Cole, Leya Iseka, Oulare and Victor Adeboyejo. Whether they can offload the quartet is a different story though and they would need to invest heavily to revamp their forward department if an exodus does take place in that area.