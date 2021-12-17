2 Barnsley selection dilemmas Poya Asbaghi is facing ahead of tonight’s clash with West Brom

Barnsley will be looking to kick-start their season this evening by securing a positive result in their showdown with West Bromwich Albion.

The Tykes would have been hoping that head coach Poya Asbaghi would be able to guide the club to a relative amount of success at this level after being drafted in as a replacement for Markus Schopp.

However, the 36-year-old has yet to secure a victory during his time in charge of the club as Barnsley have only managed to accumulate two points from their last five league fixtures.

Set to face a West Brom outfit who are currently third in the Championship standings, the Tykes could be in for a tough evening if they fail to step up to the mark in this fixture.

After witnessing his side suffer a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End last weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether Asbaghi makes any changes to his team tonight.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO selection dilemmas that Asbaghi is facing ahead of this particular showdown…

Is it worth taking a risk on Cauley Woodrow?

After scoring for Barnsley in last weekend’s meeting with Preston, Cauley Woodrow would have been hoping to produce another encouraging display against West Brom.

However, the forward is currently struggling with a hip problem and will be assessed ahead of tonight’s fixture.

Whilst Asbaghi will be tempted to turn to Woodrow for inspiration this evening, it may not be worth taking a risk on the 27-year-old as he could potentially suffer an injury setback.

If Barnsley are to have any chance of avoiding relegation to League One this season, they will need Woodrow to maintain his fitness as has provided 40 direct goal contributions for the club in the Championship during his stint at Oakwell.

Quiz: Have Barnsley signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons? 1 of 20 Have Barnsley signed a player from Luton Town in the last five seasons? Yes No

Should Aaron Leya Iseka be given the opportunity to impress in this fixture?

Since joining Barnsley in the summer transfer window, Aaron Leya Iseka has only managed to show glimpses of his talent in the Championship.

Particularly impressive during the Tykes’ clash with Derby County last month, the 24-year-old scored what turned out to be the winning goal in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.50.

Utilised as a substitute in three of his last four appearances for the club, Leya Iseka will be determined to replicate the display that he produced against Derby in tonight’s showdown with West Brom if he is given the nod to start by Asbaghi.

By producing a positive performance at Oakwell, the Belgian may be able to retain his place in the side for the foreseeable future.