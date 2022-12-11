2 Barnsley players whose contract situation should be a priority

Barnsley have had an impressive season so far under new manager Michael Duff as they look to build towards a promotion challenge once again.

Following a run to the Championship playoffs, it was hoped Barnsley would use that momentum to go again in the following season but instead they suffered relegation to League One.

With both Markus Schopp and Poya Asbaghi being sacked last season, it was clear Barnsley needed more stability and with Michael Duff, they seemingly have that and are heading in the right direction.

This came after a summer that many would have hoped to have seen fresh players come in, but that wasn’t the case with only minor adjustments made.

That being said, the club are still building under Duff and with January looming, there will need to be decisions made on the future of certain players.

With key players out of contract in the summer, the club face some big decisions this January.

Here, we look at two players whose contract situations should be a priority…

Mads Andersen

Andersen is clearly far too good for League One, so Barnsley face a big decision this January with the Dane’s contract due to expire this summer.

Barnsley reportedly rebuffed offers for the defender over the summer and the club has the option to extend past this season, which protects the player’s value. However, to maximise the money they can receive for him, it may make sense to listen to offers for him this winter.

Andersen is Barnsley’s highest-rated player this season according to WhoScored and has been vital to their rise to fourth in the third tier. Losing him would be a huge blow but the Tykes could use the money to reinvest with it likely being difficult convincing him to sign a new long-term contract.

Brad Collins

Collins is another player who is out of contract in the summer, with Barnsley holding an optional extension on his deal similar to Andersen.

Collins has been in impressive form this season and has carried on his form from last year, being one of the standout players for the Tykes.

Collins’ situation for Barnsley is slightly more precarious considering the need for several clubs in the Championship to bring in a goalkeeper. The likes of Reading, Middlesbrough and Luton have all loaned goalkeepers, with Bristol City, Millwall, West Brom and Stoke all rotating their number ones suggesting they may not be happy with their choices.

This potential demand in the market for a goalkeeper could push up the value of Collins and considering time is running out on his deal and with Jack Walton waiting in the wings, it could be the ideal time to sell.