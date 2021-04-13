2 Barnsley players who you’d imagine will want to leave Oakwell this summer for pastures new

Barnsley continue to thrive in the Sky Bet Championship, with their dream of promotion very much alive following the weekend’s victory over Middlesbrough.

Valérien Ismaël has worked wonders at Oakwell, with South Yorkshire a vibrant place to play your football right now.

The focus at Barnsley amongst their playing squad will be no further than the next fixture and securing a spot in the play-offs, but what’s lurking around the corner in the summer does pose some interesting questions.

There’s sure to be differing scenarios depending on whether Barnsley are promoted or not, but you feel that if the Tykes do miss out on a place in the Premier League, there might be a couple of high-profile names heading for the exit door.

We look at a couple of them here:

Alex Mowatt

We kick things off with the Barnsley skipper, who has been ultra committed to the club despite an ongoing saga surrounding his contract at Oakwell.

Mowatt, 26, has scored eight goals and registered seven assists from midfield this season for the Tykes, impressing with how he’s adapted to high-tempo demands.

However, despite the fact he’s Barnsley’s skipper and is part of a squad battling for promotion, there’s been no contract agreement.

That creates so much uncertainty as it is hard to imagine that Mowatt would be happy heading into the summer without something lined up in these tough financial times.

If it weren’t for the contract situation you’d bank on Mowatt staying put, but the longer it goes on, the more you feel he might be on the move.

Daryl Dike

Dike has been a sensation since arriving at Oakwell, scoring eight goals in only 14 appearances, which has pushed Ismael’s side into a strong position in the race for play-off football.

However, the 20-year-old American loanee looks like he will be out of Barnsley’s price range in the summer, with sources even indicating to Football League World that if the Tykes could afford him, the opportunities elsewhere might be too good to turn down.

You can’t deny that Dike has enjoyed his time at Oakwell so far – it’s plastered all over his face how much he’s enjoyed been part of Ismael’s squad.

However, when you hear of Manchester United’s interest, as well as a host of other Premier League sides, it’s hard to imagine that Dike might be looking beyond South Yorkshire in the summer.