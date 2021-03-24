2 Barnsley players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from Oakwell

It has been quite a remarkable Championship campaign for Barnsley, with Valerien Ismael’s side still in the frame for a top-six finish come the end of the season.

The end to this season will have a very different feel to the last, with the Tykes escaping the drop on the final day of the campaign with a win at Brentford.

Fast forward nearly 10 months, and Barnsley could well face the Bees in the play-offs as things stand. They currently sit fifth in the Championship, five points clear of seventh-placed AFC Bournemouth who have a game in hand.

Ismael has done a tremendous job since taking the reins from Gerhard Struber, and even if he doesn’t guide Barnsley to a play-off finish this season, then few can play down the impact he has made at Oakwell. But the fact that fans would be disappointed if the Tykes didn’t go on to make the play-offs shows the difference he has made since coming in.

If they don’t win promotion, then the Frenchman will be keen to strengthen his squad and adding to what he has already started to build. Many players have stepped up to the plate and performed way above expectations this season. Naturally, there are some who have been forgotten about and will undoubtedly be casting one eye on the summer.

Here, we take a look at two of those players…

Victor Adeboyejo

If you had told any Barnsley fan at the start of the campaign that Adeboyejo would go on to make 31 appearances this season, many would have laughed you out of South Yorkshire.

The 23-year-old failed to set the world alight away from Oakwell last season. He scored two goals in 30 appearances on loan for League One side Bristol Rovers, before moving to League Two side Cambridge United and failing to find the net in eight appearances.

In fairness to Ismael, he’s given Adeboyejo plenty of opportunities this season. The forward has made 27 appearances in the Championship, albeit with 20 of those being substitute cameos, and he has found the net twice.

But the likes of Cauley Woodrow, Daryl Dike, Carlton Morris, Dominik Frieser and Conor Chaplin are all ahead of him in the pecking order, in what is proving to be a potent attacking front-line.

His deal expires in the summer, and you’d definitely expect him to consider his options away from Oakwell.

Clarke Odour

Odour ended up being one of the heroes of last season, with the former Leeds United youngster netting the winner against Brentford to keep Barnsley up.

This season, though, the versatile full-back has failed to kick on.

A groin injury saw him miss the early stages of the season, but he’s made only five Championship starts this term with Callum Brittain and Callum Styles establishing themselves as Ismael’s first-choice wing-backs.

Odour has been an unused substitute in each of Barnsley’s last 18 league outings, and whilst he may not be keen to explore permanent options away this summer, he could look to explore temporary moves away.