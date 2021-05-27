2 Barnsley players who may never put on a Tykes shirt again and why

Barnsley enjoyed a fantastic season but it didn’t have the dream ending they wanted as they were beaten by Swansea over two legs in the play-offs.

Despite ultimately coming up short, fans should be very optimistic about what the future can bring under Valérien Ismaël. The French boss performed miracles to have the Tykes competing near the top, and with a clear style of play, they will be difficult opponents for everyone in the Championship next season.

However, failure to go up will have consequences, with many of the Barnsley squad attracting attention. And, with a recruitment who have shown they are capable of finding bargains, refreshing the squad seems a real possibility.

Here we look at TWO players who may have played their last game for Barnsley…

Alex Mowatt

The midfielder has been brilliant for Barnsley this season, but there is a very real possibility that he has played his last game for the club.

That’s because his contract is up in the summer, so this is out of the hands of the club now. Whilst they will do all they can to keep Mowatt, the reality is that he will have plenty of offers and the Tykes may not be able to compete financially.

So, they face a nervy wait to see what Mowatt decides, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the left-footer doesn’t remain at Oakwell.

Callum Styles

The Yorkshire outfit do have much more of a say with this one, but Styles’ performances have attracted admirers from Burnley and Brentford.

So, if a suitable bid does come in, it may be hard for Barnsley to resist, particularly with the model the club have.

The energetic wing-back is destined to play in the top-flight, as anyone who has seen him play this season will recognise, and if the money is right, a summer exit could happen.