2 Barnsley players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

The situation will change quite quickly in terms of the playing squad, if Barnsley are relegated to League One this season.

The Tykes appeared to be a club on the up when they marched to a fifth placed finish last season, but with a lot of key personnel departing and niggling injuries, the team have struggled for any consistency on the pitch.

Poya Asbaghi has been able to generate some positivity around Oakwell with results picking up, and that should at least stand them in good stead to reset and go again in the third tier next season.

Having said that, Reading can be caught in 21st place and that will be the immediate priority for Barnsley before considering their futures.

Here, we have taken a look at two Barnsley players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why…

Callum Styles

A bright spark in an otherwise very dark season for the Tykes, Styles is extremely versatile, which is appreciated in adding tactical flexibility for a manager, and was a consistent performer at left wing back in 2020/21.

The 21-year-old has worked his way up through the EFL, previously playing for Bury after coming through the Burnley youth system, and could move on to pastures new even if the Tykes are able to save themselves in the final stretch of the season.

Styles enters the final year of his contract next season, therefore from a financial perspective Barnsley may take the opportunity to recoup as much as possible in terms of a transfer fee, especially with other clubs reportedly interested in the full-back.

Cauley Woodrow

Woodrow has been consistently excellent ever since Barnsley won promotion from League One in 2018/19.

The 27-year-old has struggled a little with injuries this season but has shown in the last three seasons that he has what it takes at Championship level.

Woodrow is equally comfortable operating in an attacking midfield role and would certainly not be enthusiastic about dropping to League One, despite his injury troubles this season, and he too enters the final year of his contract next term.