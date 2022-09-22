2 Barnsley players who may already be eyeing a January exit

Barnsley have been flying under the radar a little in League One this season but will likely be happy with how the opening months of the season have panned out.

The Tykes were relegated from the Championship last term and installed Michael Duff as their new manager over the summer so it was always likely to take a little bit of time for them to settle back to life in the third tier.

But after nine games they sit sixth in the table and look likely to be one of the sides battling for the play-offs and perhaps even automatic promotion.

We saw from his time at Cheltenham Town that Duff is fantastic at building squad unity but there may be a few players at Oakwell that are already eyeing a potential move elsewhere in January.

Here, we’ve highlighted two that could be having such thoughts…

Jasper Moon

The 2021/22 campaign was a breakthrough season for defender Jasper Moon, who featured 27 times in total, but opportunities have been much harder to come by this term.

Though Michal Helik and Aapo Halme have gone, the arrivals of Billy Cundy and Conor McCarthy have meant the centre-back is down the pecking order under the new manager.

His only appearances for the first team this season has been in the Papa John’s Trophy while he’s not been named in a League One matchday squad since August 6th.

The Barnsley Chronicle reported earlier this month that the Yorkshire club had plans to loan out some of their younger players and indicated that Moon could be on that list.

A non-league move has been touted but Moon may feel that after featuring at Championship level last term, he can secure a move to an EFL club in January.

Will Lancaster

20-year-old midfielder Will Lancaster made his Barnsley debut on Tuesday night as he came off the bench in the Papa John’s Trophy victory over Newcastle U21s.

It’s a milestone that Lancaster, who has been at the club since 2010 and come through the academy system, has waited a long time for but he won’t want to rest on his laurels.

Duff has plenty of central midfield options at the moment and so the best thing for the youngster’s development may well be a move away on loan in January.

He’s clearly rated at Oakwell, having signed a new contract in the summer, but leaving the comfort of the Yorkshire club and youth football in search of a loan that offers regular football must be something he’s considering.