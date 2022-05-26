2 Barnsley players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

After a three-year stay in the second tier of English football, Barnsley will return to League One football for the 2022-23 season.

The fall-out from Valerien Ismael’s departure to West Bromwich Albion was catastrophic following the Tykes’ surprise play-off finish in 2020-21, with Markus Schopp and then Poya Asbaghi struggling to put a winning run together,

In the end, Barnsley won just six matches all season and they ended up rooted to the foot of the Championship table, and they are now looking for a new manager thanks to Asbaghi’s late-April departure.

Even without a manager or head coach, there could be some big decisions ahead for a few Tykes’ players going into the next few weeks with the transfer window officially opening on June 10 – let’s look at who could be thinking about their futures.

Romal Palmer

The Tykes hierarchy haven’t outright released too many players ahead of this summer, and one soon-to-be out of contract individual that they want to keep is Palmer.

The 23-year-old arrived at Oakwell in 2016 to the club’s academy after being released by Manchester City, and it took four years for the midfielder to receive his debut, which came in June 2020.

He then played 34 times in the Championship under Valerien Ismael as the club reached the play-offs, but this past season was somewhat of a learning curve as he was the most experienced player in the engine room despite being just 23 years old.

A local reporter described his campaign as ‘tough’ and it’s easy to see why, but a step down into League One could make Palmer a better player.

He first needs to sign the contract on offer though – a fresh one was turned down last summer and if he rejects the latest one given to him by the club then it looks like Palmer will be on the move.

Cauley Woodrow

With one year left on his contract, Barnsley skipper Woodrow could be on the move this summer.

Speculation surrounding the 27-year-old has already started, with the Tykes’ new divisional rivals Ipswich Town said to have added the ex-Fulham man to their transfer shortlist.

Woodrow only scored four times in the Championship for Barnsley last season, however he did have to undergo surgery on his knee midway through the campaign, which may have been a reason for his underperformance.

He’d hit double figures in terms of goals every other season prior to the last one for Barnsley, so he’s clearly an important player, but if he doesn’t want to extend his contract and Ipswich come in with an offer, then he could be on the move.