2 Barnsley players who could still leave by next Friday’s 5pm deadline

Barnsley find themselves in a tough situation at the moment heading into October’s international break.

After picking up just a single point from the opening four games of the season, Gerhard Struber has left the club in favour of a move to the MLS.

It’s not the ideal situation for the Tykes, who are looking to establish themselves back in the Championship after dramatically avoiding the drop last season.

Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Barnsley midfielders?

1 of 10 Who is this? Jacob Butterfield Simon Heslop

The club are also having to contend with the final week of the domestic transfer window. There’s a need to get some players in to bolster their own squad, but departures could well be on the cards too.

With that in mind, we look at TWO players that could be on their way out of Oakwell before next Friday’s deadline…

Alex Mowatt

There are a number of Championship sides interested in signing Mowatt from Barnsley.

The former Leeds midfielder is the club’s captain and, last season, he excelled in the heart of the side. The 25-year-old featured on 44 occasions, scoring three goals and registering eight assists.

It’s not that Barnsley will want to lose Mowatt, but with more established Championship sides circling, there’s a chance something could be agreed.

Victor Adeboyejo

The 22-year-old has made a handful of appearances for Barnsley at the start of the season, but he’s in no way a mainstay of the side.

He got 45 minutes from the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough last time out and a new manager might well offer him more of a chance.

However, as Barnsley look to get some deals done coming into the club, it could well push Adeboyejo out of the picture.