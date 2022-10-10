2 Barnsley players who could really do with a loan move away in January

Barnsley will be hoping to secure an immediate return to the Championship following their bottom-placed finish in the second tier last time out.

Starting this League One campaign relatively well, the Tykes will eye the automatic places as a realistic objective as this season progresses.

It may have been a defeat for the Yorkshire club at the weekend, however, they remain in fifth place and have the necessary tools to continue plugging away near the top end of the division.

While we wait and see how the Tykes progress as this season goes on, here, we take a look at two Barnsley players who could benefit from a loan move away when January comes.

Jamie Searle

Now, the goalkeeping department at Barnsley is already very competitive as things stand, with Brad Collins a player of higher level ability, whilst Jack Walton is also an exciting young goalkeeper.

Jamie Searle is currently third-choice as things stand, and whilst wanting three goalkeeping options available to him, Michael Duff may believe that the 21-year-old could accumulate worthwhile experience elsewhere.

Capped at international level for New Zealand, Searle is another young goalkeeper at Oakwell who has so much potential in the English game and for his national side.

Slobodan Tedic

It will be interesting to see what the immediate future holds for 22-year-old Slobodan Tedic, with the young forward appearing just twice from the bench thus far this season.

Behind the likes of James Norwood and Devante Cole in the pecking order, getting regular minutes out on loan may be the next best step for the young forward as this campaign progresses.

Not playing any minutes in League One since the very start of September, it remains to be seen if much football will be afforded to him between now and January.

Should a lack of minutes continue, then a January loan move would make perfect sense for everyone involved.