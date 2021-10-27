2 Barnsley players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why

Barnsley have lost their last six on the bounce in the Championship and are winless in 12 games.

The pressure around Markus Schopp’s position in the dugout is rising to intolerable levels with the Tykes only off of rock bottom due to Derby County’s points deduction.

Draws at Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers and a win over Coventry City have shown that the potential is still there within the squad but something is not getting through from the manager and the Tykes look set for a return to League One.

Barnsley have a very young average squad age with a lot of saleable assets in their ranks. A large chunk of which will not want to be playing in the third tier next season, clubs from towards the top end of the second tier and maybe even the Premier League may consider luring them away with their situation looking bleaker by the week.

Here, then, we look at two Barnsley players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why…

Cauley Woodrow

The 26-year-old is the obvious pick given his influence on the side in the last two seasons, Woodrow demonstrated under Valerien Ismael that he is certainly a player who should be in a promotion pushing team and not one fighting a relegation battle.

Woodrow’s intelligence in the final third makes him standout, able to operate as a main frontman or preferably in the pockets of space just behind.

He managed 29 goals and eight assists in 2019/20 and 2020/21 combined, not the numbers of an attacker who should be worrying about playing in League One next season.

Callum Styles

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Barnsley players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Alex Mowatt? Birmingham City Fulham Sheffield United West Brom

The same as Woodrow, Styles’ contract runs until the end of next season and therefore Barnsley will not be able to demand much over the odds in terms of a transfer fee.

The 21-year-old is very versatile which modern managers love as it gives them greater tactical flexibility between systems.

The former Bury man started as a central midfielder but thrived in a breakout 2020/21 season as a left wing back and will have gained a lot of admirers.

Five years younger than Woodrow, Styles will be the one to watch out for when the rumour mill runs wild in January.