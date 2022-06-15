2 Barnsley players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

The Michael Duff era has begun at Barnsley, with the Northern Irishman leaving Cheltenham Town to take the reigns at Oakwell.

There is plenty for the new coach to sort out in the weeks ahead as the Tykes prepare for life back in League One – having been relegated from the Championship in 2021/22.

Duff will want to run the rule over his squad in pre-season and assess what changes need to be made in the current window, both in and out.

It’s out we’re focussing on today, as we pick out two Barnsley players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer…

Jordan Helliwell

A product of the Barnsley academy system, central defender Jordan Helliwell is a candidate to be sent away from the club on loan this summer.

The 20-year-old’s versatility could be useful for Duff but the new Tykes coach may feel that his development is better served getting regular first team football elsewhere.

Helliwell made his debut and starting debut in the final two games of the 2021/22 Championship campaign and signed a new deal in May but there are question marks over whether he’s ready to be more involved just yet.

He joined Danish side Esbjerg fB on loan last summer and it would not be a surprise to see him loaned elsewhere before the current window closes.

David Bremang

22-year-old forward David Bremang also made his Barnsley debut in 2021/22, featuring off the bench against Nottingham Forest in January and then against West Bromwich Albion on the final day of the season.

But the 2021 arrival, who signed a new deal alongside Helliwell in May, might not be ready to feature regularly for Duff’s first team just yet.

He had a brief spell in the National League North with Guiseley last season and could do with a longer stint away from the club this summer.

Tykes CEO Khaled El-Ahmad has indicated that after scoring goals at U23s level, the club want to see him doing the same in senior football.

It’s hard to see him doing that at Oakwell next season, so a loan move makes sense.