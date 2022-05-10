2 Barnsley players to watch out for next season

Barnsley have suffered a significant fall from grace this season.

The Tykes went from competing in the play-offs under Valerien Ismael 12 months ago, to fighting against relegation under numerous managers this year.

Unfortunately for Barnsley fans, the team was unable to avoid the drop, finishing bottom of the Championship, 11 points adrift of safety.

The club dismissed Poya Asbaghi once relegation to League One was confirmed.

The 36-year old was unable to steer the team away from the bottom three having taken over midway through the season.

But a season in League One could be a blessing for the team as they will likely push for promotion straight back to the second division.

Here are two players to watch out for next season, as they may just flourish under the circumstances…

Aiden Marsh

The 19-year old first broke out into the Barnsley side this season, making his professional debut in January.

A substitute appearance against Bournemouth earned him 13 minutes in a 1-0 defeat to the Cherries.

Quiz: Which club did Barnsley sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Isaiah Rankin Arsenal Charlton Bradford Nottingham Forest

His first start came in the FA Cup fourth round loss to Huddersfield Town, next featuring in the league in April against Blackpool.

Debuting during a relegation fight can be difficult, but the forward showed flashes of what could be during his brief stints in the team.

Two starts to end the campaign should give him plenty of encouragement for next season, and his first goal for the club came in a 3-1 loss to Preston North End in the penultimate fixture of the term.

William Hondermarck

The former Norwich City midfielder appeared in nine Championship games this season, including three starts.

In that time, the Irishman showed some of his potential and why he could be a breakout star in League One over the next 12 months.

His debut came in a 1-1 draw against Stoke City in September, with his first start coming a month later in a 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough.

Hondermarck’s next two starts didn’t come until the end of the season once their relegation was already confirmed.

But that could be a sign that there are plans to integrate him into the side in a greater capacity going into the third division.

The midfielder has a lot of talent and could be suited to being a more important player while the team fights for promotion in League One.