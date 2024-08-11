Highlights Financial issues loom large for West Brom, impacting transfer activity and sparking concerns over breaching league rules.

Carlos Corberán seeks additional depth to boost promotion hopes following fifth place finish and play-off disappointment.

Free agents Nathan Ferguson and Aaron Connolly could provide valuable options for Baggies, offering potential upside without major financial risk.

West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to end their summer successfully, despite their transfer activity being restricted amid financial issues that could plague the start of their season

The Baggies are currently under an EFL-imposed business plan, with both league and club officials worried that they are falling dangerously close to breaching financial rules.

Carlos Corberán is still in need of more depth to help his side mount a challenge for promotion, after West Brom finished 5th in 2023/24, eventually losing 3-1 in the semi-finals of the play-offs to Southampton.

Multiple players at The Hawthorns have been linked with moves away in the last few weeks, with the club needing to raise funds to avoid any penalties in the coming months.

However, with new additions always welcome, FLW has identified two free agents who could help give West Brom the edge over their opponents, without breaking the bank.

Nathan Ferguson

Nathan Ferguson, 23, has already spent time in the Black Country, leaving for Crystal Palace in 2020 after refusing to sign a new contract with the club that he had been at since the age of eight.

Despite his high potential in his youth career, he failed to show that with the Eagles, and made just one Premier League appearance, coming on in the final moments of a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in December 2021.

He spent the majority of his time at Selhurst Park in the reserve sides, with two separate injuries causing his first season to fizzle out very quickly.

He made three appearances for Palace's U21s side last season, but once again faced injuries. However, a fresh start back at a club he knows could be the perfect way to kick-start his career once again.

The Baggies could hand Ferguson a short-term deal, and if his injury issues stay away, he could be a very handy backup both central and on the left, particularly with the busy schedule that is presented to clubs in the Championship.

It could be a win-win situation for West Brom; if Ferguson remains fit, they may have a real talent on their hands, but alternatively, if he finds himself lacking fitness, the deal does not harm them too much financially.

Aaron Connolly

Aaron Connolly, 24, left Hull City in the summer, after a stop-start season at the MKM Stadium, but he is still a striker with the potential to score goals in the second tier.

At 24, he has plenty of time on his side to get back to his very best and already has a wealth of Premier League and Championship experience for Brighton & Hove Albion, Hull, and Middlesbrough.

Despite entering a sticky period last year, he still managed to find the back of the net eight times in 28 games for the Tigers and has had an excellent career with Brighton's development sides.

He scored 25 goals in 35 appearances before making the step-up to the Seagulls' first-team and hit a brace on his first start against Tottenham Hotspur in October 2019.

Aaron Connolly 2023/24 Stats (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 28 (13) Goals 8 xG 6.62 Pass Accuracy 72.9% Shots (On target) 41 (18)

Connolly has proven in the past that he can be a player to lead the line but has not found the right club for himself yet.

With Corberán's expansive style of football, the ever-pressing Irishman has the ability to become a star at West Brom in time, but for now, he could be a fantastic replacement for Daryl Dike during his injury, with the striker not likely to return until the end of 2024.