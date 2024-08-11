Highlights Sunderland still need key signings to boost their chances this season, with striker Divin Mubama and experienced John Egan on the radar.

Mubama, a free agent, has a strong youth record and could provide the necessary goals, while Egan's leadership and experience are valuable additions.

While Mendy's deal has stalled, focusing on Mubama and potentially securing Egan would strengthen Sunderland's squad for promotion contention.

With around three weeks left of the transfer window, Sunderland still need to carry out business if they are to have a successful season.

Although the club have already utilised the free agent market, there could still be deals to be had before the window shuts.

The Black Cats have already signed Alan Browne, Simon Moore, Ian Poveda, and Blondy Nna Noukeu on free transfers, but are yet to fill key positions in their squad.

With Sunderland yet to bring in a striker, Divin Mubama should be seen as a priority signing, while John Egan would add some valuable experience to the back line.

Divin Mubama has been prolific at youth level

Sunderland have been in pursuit of a striker the entire summer but to no avail. Their proposed deal to bring in Alexandre Mendy has stalled and the club appear no closer to his signature.

With that in mind, the club should turn their attention to Mubama, who has been a free agent since leaving West Ham United this summer. Indeed, the Black Cats have already been strongly linked with the forward this window.

Although Mubama is unproven at senior level, his youth record speaks for itself. Impressively, the striker scored 58 goals in 91 appearances at under 18 and 21 levels.

However, the Wearsiders face a battle to secure his signature, with the forward believed to be in talks with Lyon, as per the Daily Mail (print version, 21/07/24). Although, no deal has been agreed upon, meaning Sunderland could still swoop for him.

It must be stated that Mubama should not be the only striker the Black Cats should seek to acquire. To challenge for promotion, they will also need Mendy or a player of similar experience.

John Egan's return would add vital experience

Some fans may be too young to remember, but Egan began his career at the Stadium of Light. However, the Irishman never made an appearance for the first team, who were a Premier League outfit.

The centre-back had to ply his trade in the lower leagues of English football, playing for the likes of Southend United and Gillingham. During his spell at Brentford, the defender found his feet and was rewarded with a move to Sheffield United, where he made 224 appearances.

John Egan's carer statistics by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Sheffield United 224 8 5 Gillingham 92 11 4 Brentford 71 7 2

At 31 years of age, Egan still has plenty to offer, and the Championship feels like a solid fit for the free agent. Although there has been no reported interest in him, it should not be long before he secures a move.

Sunderland are one of the youngest sides in the division and fielded the youngest average age of any team during the 2023/24 season. Clearly, the team were lacking in experience, so Kyril Louis-Dreyfus acted in bringing in the likes of Alan Browne into his squad.

At centre-back, the Black Cats currently have Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien as their strongest pairing. However, Ballard is currently sidelined due to a knee injury and will miss the first few games of the season. Furthermore, he has a worrying injury record, which should be noted by the Sunderland hierarchy.

In signing Egan, the Irishman would bring maturity to the side in which they are lacking. Egan is a leader on the pitch and has Premier League experience, which is sparse among the rest of the Sunderland squad. As a free agent, the club would not have to break the bank to secure his services.

Although it is unlikely the club will move for Egan, he should be considered as the club looks to bolster its squad.