Sheffield United were expected to be heavily dependent on free agent signings this summer.

With a minimal budget and an ongoing takeover, there didn't appear to be much scope for purchases in the current transfer window. That has been somewhat disproven by the additions of Harrison Burrows and Kieffer Moore, but the majority of deals haven't involved a fee being paid.

That said, they are reportedly willing to pay a loan fee in order to get Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan from Crystal Palace.

He'd be the fourth addition that the Blades have made from a top flight side, but there's no reason why they shouldn't continue to look at players from this level, particularly free agents.

These are two Premier League players that are currently out of contract that Chris Wilder and his team should be casting an eye over.

1 James Tomkins

This new United side is a very different one to the one that went down from the Premier League, but there are still some pieces that could be moved on.

One of them is Anel Ahmedhodzic, who Alan Nixon reported to be one of four players that the club would be willing to offload before the end of the window. Wolves were said to be looking at the Bosnian as an option to replace Max Kilman.

This would leave a gap in the centre of defence, which isn't the strongest part of their backline already.

The players that were released by the Blades this summer suggest that they are looking to move on from the older, experienced options and want to start fresh. Chris Basham and John Egan both went; two players that would have brought depth in this area of the pitch.

Of the Premier League free agent centre-backs, James Tomkins may be their best option. After a decade of Premier League football, a drop in level feels like it's on the horizon.

This probably isn't a player that Wilder will constantly look to play, but he'll be a safe pair of hands if/when needed.

2 Divin Mubama

It's as simple as this; United are in need of more forward options and Divin Mubama (a striker) is easily one of the most valuable and talented Premier League free agents right now.

Sunderland were reported by both The Athletic and GiveMeSport to be leading the race for the 19-year-old forward, who left West Ham United when his contract expired this summer, but things have stalled a bit on that front, with Alexandre Mendy emerging as their preferred striker target.

There has also been European clubs interested in him, and Nizaar Kinsella reported that the 19-year-old was leaning towards a move to the continent, rather than staying in England.

The Blades, even with the addition of Kieffer Moore, still lack real depth up front, especially with the departure of Will Osula to Newcastle United.

Mubama would add a good blend of quality and experience to Wilder's attacking options. As a teenager, he has played in both the English top flight and in European competitions.

Divin Mubama's European career stats Apps 6 Starts 2 Goals 1 xG 0.9 Assists 0 Progressive carries 5 Progressive passes received 18 Stats taken from FBref

He's not a proven entity, but, with Moore likely to be the starting option, they don't need someone with a tonne of games played at this level. A little versatility in their attack would do them no harm.