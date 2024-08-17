Highlights Bolton Wanderers may still be looking to make more signings this summer despite already bringing in several new players.

The team have focused on wingers and attacking midfielders to strengthen their new 3-4-2-1 formation.

Potential signings include free agent Emiliano Marcondes and forward Aaron Connolly to bolster their attack this season.

Bolton Wanderers have enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window already this summer but they might not be done just yet.

Indeed, last week, before the arrival of three more additions, Ian Evatt did suggest he felt Wanderers were ‘three or four short’.

That leaves open the possibility for at least another addition at the Toughsheet Community Stadium and there are a couple of spots in attacking areas of the pitch that may well be filled in the remaining few weeks of this summer’s transfer window.

With Wanderers switching to a 3-4-2-1 and shifting their recruitment focus to signing wingers and attacking midfielders, it also means recruitment has been quite an exciting topic for Bolton fans – with the arrivals of Scott Arfield, Klaidi Lolos and John McAtee for the positions behind the lone striker.

Bolton Wanderers' 2024 summer transfer window Player From Type Chris Forino Wycombe Wanderers Free transfer Luke Southwood Cheltenham Town Free transfer Klaidi Lolos Crawley Town Undisclosed fee Scott Arfield Charlotte Free transfer Szabolcs Schon Fehervar Undisclosed fee Jay Matete Sunderland Loan Jordi Osei-Tutu Bochum Undisclosed fee John McAtee Luton Town Undisclosed fee

With money spent this summer and no meaningful outgoings as yet, it could be time for Bolton to scour the bargain bucket and pick up a free agent or two with a couple of noticeable names to look at for Evatt and sporting director Chris Markham.

Emiliano Marcondes

Gustavo Hamer has been linked away from Coventry which could open up a move for Marcondes

With Evatt choosing to play with two so-called ‘number tens’ now, Aaron Collins and Scott Arfield getting the nod on Saturday in their opening day 2-1 defeat of Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road, tactically flexible players will be of interest.

The likes of Lolos, McAtee and the currently injured Carlos Mendes Gomes can all also play in those roles but there may be interest in finding somebody else – especially following transfer links to both Karamoko Dembele, who has now signed for Queens Park Rangers, and Kilmarnock man Danny Armstrong.

One currently out-of-contract player potentially well suited to the role is former Brentford and AFC Bournemouth attacking midfielder Emiliano Marcondes, who left the Cherries at the end of his deal this summer.

The 29-year-old, who came through the academy at Nordsjaelland but has also played on loan at both Midtjylland and Hibernian, spent last season on loan with Nordsjaelland and then with Hibs as he was cast aside by the Cherries.

The former Denmark youth international, albeit potentially not in the exact right age profile, would appear well suited to playing in one of two ‘free’ roles behind one of Dion Charles or Victor Adeboyejo at Wanderers.

He has thrived in the EFL in the past and if wages could be agreed, may well prove to be something of a coup at the level.

Aaron Connolly

Another, and perhaps more realistic, player for Bolton to target would be Republic of Ireland international forward Aaron Connolly, who left Hull City at the end of his short-term deal this summer.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion attacker burst onto the scene with the Seagulls a few years ago but has left his potential currently unfulfilled after underwhelming loan spells with Luton Town, Middlesbrough, and Venezia.

There was an improvement at Hull over the course of an injury-hit season and a half or so when he scored ten goals in 33 appearances for the Tigers in the Championship.

Connolly, at his best, is a hard-running striker that would appear similar to the mould of Dion Charles in terms of his ability to press a backline, so an alternative option to Charles in the striker role for Bolton would appear possible.

He could also operate in a front two if Evatt is to remain tactically flexible and even revert back to the 3-5-2 or 3-4-1-2 – and he could even play as a winger in a 3-4-3, which seems a strong possibility for Bolton this season.