2 assists, 1.2 tackles per match: Bolton Wanderers and Derby target would be good addition despite injury-hit 21/22 season

After a five-and-a-half year stint at Preston North End, Tom Barkhuizen will go into the summer of 2022 as a free agent having forged out a solid Championship career for himself with the Lilywhites.

The winger arrived at Deepdale from Morecambe in January 2017, with PNE taking advantage of the Shrimps’ precarious financial situation whilst also giving Barkhuizen a chance to prove himself at a level higher than League Two.

Barkhuizen indeed had an electric start at North End, and over the years he became a regular under Alex Neil’s management, rarely missing a game for the club.

That changed though during the 2021-22 campaign, where after featuring in PNE’s first Championship game of the season, Barkhuizen missed two months of action, before then suffering an ankle injury against Fulham in late November that again sidelined him for two months.

And when the right-sided player had recovered from that particular blow, it was only a matter of weeks before he suffered another setback as he hobbled off against Swansea City in January.

As it happened, that game against Swansea would be Barkhuizen’s last in a PNE shirt, where he totalled 37 goals in 209 appearances with the majority of his time spent playing on the wing, although he had stints as a striker and a wing-back.

It hasn’t taken long for the 28-year-old to be linked with new clubs though, with Alan Nixon reporting that Derby County and Bolton Wanderers are both set to make offers for Barkhuizen this summer.

Despite being a seasoned Championship player, it would not be a surprise if Barkhuizen were to drop a division, but if you look at his stats for the season just gone then they perhaps paint an unfair picture.

In his 13 second tier appearances in 2021-22, Barkhuizen did provide two assists, which is probably his most stand-out stat as his attacking ones were not helped by the fact he was deployed mainly as a wing-back under Frankie McAvoy.

And with McAvoy’s system not exactly the most attacking, Barkhuizen’s stats suffered as well as he averaged just 0.7 shots, one key pass, 0.2 dribbles and 0.8 crosses per match, per WhoScored.

It was a similar story on the defensive end, with his best stat coming at 1.2 tackles per match, coupled with averaging 0.5 interceptions and 1.1 clearances a game as well.

Barkhuizen however is not a defensive-minded player, and that needs to be taken into consideration this summer by teams who are coming in for him.

If he is to be used as a wing-back – a system that Bolton use – then he needs to be given the freedom to attack as that is his best asset.

Wayne Rooney at Derby though utilises a 4-2-3-1 formation that is the one that Barkhuizen perhaps showed his best form for at North End under Alex Neil, so when the Rams are able to make signings again then Pride Park could be the ideal destination for Barkhuizen.