2 AFC Bournemouth youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game

AFC Bournemouth have been the standout performers of this Sky Bet Championship season so far and deservedly lead the league table at the time of writing.

The Cherries made the bold choice to appoint Scott Parker as their manager during the summer and it has greatly paid off so far, with the South Coast side having only lost one game in the league.

Bournemouth have bought in their fair share of new players to supplement what was an already talented squad, whilst there are also some young players that are coming to the fore.

Getting more and more academy players to a level that is good enough for them to thrive in the first team is certainly something that the club are focusing more and more of their time on at present.

Here, we take a look at TWO Bournemouth youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game…

Jaidon Anthony

The talented left winger has made his spot on that side of the pitch his own this term and has seemingly come from almost nothing.

Anthony only made his debut for the Cherries during the previous season and went on to feature seven times for the club that he has been with since his formative years as a footballer.

However this term he has really kicked on and made Parker take notice as a result, with his direct style of running and pace having led to him notching up four goals and three assists so far this season.

Still aged just 21, Bournemouth will no doubt be delighted that they have tied him to a deal which expires in the summer of 2025.

Jordan Zemura

The left back is a player who has struck up an almost telepathic understanding with Anthony on the left hand side of the pitch and is fast becoming one of the first names on the team sheet.

A former Charlton Athletic youth player, Zemura was also handed his first team debut last season and has since seen his game go from strength to strength from both an attacking and defensive perspective.

In addition to being strong at defending in one on one situations, he has also shown his attacking touch this term, scoring three goals in his first 15 league outings.

His skill at being able to overlap and underlap in equal measure with great effect is extremely eye catching and for that reason along with many others, the Cherries simply must tie his to a new contract, with his current deal expiring in the summer of next year.