2 AFC Bournemouth wonderkids we could see emerge and save the club a lot of money this summer

AFC Bournemouth look to be peaking at the exact right time as they look to secure an end of season play-off place.

The Cherries’ form had faded under Jason Tindall, and even after a few ropey results under new boss Jonathan Woodgate, the club have picked up their form and are getting back to their best.

The 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday made it three league wins in a row for the south coast club, leaving them just a point behind Reading who are in sixth place with a game in hand on the Royals as well.

With the talent in Bournemouth’s squad though they should be doing much better, and there’s also some talented youth prospects coming through as well.

Let’s look at two of them who could be involved with the first team next season and could save the club from going out and having to get new recruits if they remain a Championship club.

Ajani Burchall

The Cherries will have to do all they can to try and tie this 16-year-old down to a professional contract, but they’re giving the teenager all the right signs that he can end up being a star for them.

The Bermuda-born winger made his senior debut off the bench against Huddersfield in December, thrusting him immediately into the limelight and soon the rumours started flowing over his future.

Arsenal and Aston Villa have both been linked with his signature and it’s believed that Burchall has rejected Bournemouth’s offer of a scholarship deal – but things can change quickly.

If the Cherries can convince the youngster he’s better off staying on the south coast for his long-term first-team prospects, then he will probably be in-and-around the senior squad on a regular basis from the get-go – he wouldn’t have made his debut already if he wasn’t a talent.

Christian Saydee

18-year-old forward Saydee was sent out on loan to National League side Weymouth, but only made three appearances in a spell which was hampered by a period of self-isolation.

But that’s goalless period in non league isn’t a reflection on his actual talent – Saydee was on the bench for the Cherries’ 2-0 FA Cup win a few months ago against Burnley so it’s clear that the club rate him highly.

Saydee netted twice just yesterday for the club’s under-21 side against Oxford United in a 2-1 success, partnering a player who has been around the first-team a lot in Jaidon Anthony – so with the goals flowing he could be a challenger to Dominic Solanke and Sam Surridge if he develops over the summer.