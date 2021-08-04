2 AFC Bournemouth transfer situations we could see play out in the next few weeks

Although it took a while for Scott Parker to finally link up with AFC Bournemouth earlier in the summer, they now look to be in a good position going into the new league season.

Thus far, they have managed to retain most of their key players despite the departure of experienced goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and have managed to bring in two signings to bolster their squad, strengthening their first team further as they look set to be promotion favourites once again.

The Cherries’ manager already has a Championship promotion on his managerial CV from his time at previous club Fulham – and he will be hoping to add another one next term with the calibre of players he has at his disposal.

Despite Parker’s predecessor Jonathan Woodgate overseeing an upturn in form that was good enough to get them into the top six in May, they narrowly missed out to Brentford in the semi-finals and with that, were consigned to another season in the second tier.

They will now be aiming to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking – but their chances of returning to the top flight could depend on a couple of developments in the market between now and the end of the transfer window on August 31st.

With this, let’s take a look at two transfer situations we could see play out before the deadline.

Arnaut Danjuma on the way out?

The 24-year-old could be the difference between going up and staying down next term if he remains at the Vitality Stadium, it’s as simple as that.

He scored 15 goals and recorded seven assists in 33 Championship appearances during the 2020/21 season, before scoring twice more in the play-off semi-finals to put the Cherries within touching distance of Wembley.

The winger may have had a disappointing first season under Eddie Howe after arriving for a £13.7m fee back in August 2019 – but he came alive for Jason Tindall and Jonathan Woodgate last season and with this – could earn himself a move back to the Premier League.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are two English top-flight sides said to be in the running for the Dutchman, although Europa League champions Villareal made the first move by submitting a £13m offer last month.

Liverpool are also said to have entered the race for the winger according to Monday evening’s report from Spanish outlet Marca – and it’s looking more and more likely he will leave the Vitality Stadium this summer with rumours surrounding his future.

And Danjuma’s own comments earlier in the summer regarding the attraction of a possible move to Leeds United and a desire to leave Bournemouth will only continue to ensure rumours surrounding his future fail to cease within the next few weeks.

Philip Billing to Norwich?

Newly-promoted Premier League side Norwich City have made a formal approach to sign central midfielder Philip Billing, according to Football Insider.

This rumour has been swirling around for a while now, with the Canaries’ interest in the Danish 25-year-old first being reported by the Daily Mirror back in the middle of June. However, Daniel Farke’s side have waited to make a move until now with their season set to get underway in just under two weeks.

The Norfolk side have already added Billy Gilmour (loan) to their squad for the new season and are seemingly keen on securing a more permanent presence in the middle of the park – with target Billing scoring eight goals and securing four assists in the Championship total – an exception recorded for a central midfielder.

They will be hoping he can replicate this form at Carrow Road, having already spent three seasons in the Premier League with Huddersfield Town and his current club.

However, there’s still some way to go until this deal is anywhere near complete and considering the Danish midfielder still has three years left on his current deal on the south coast, Scott Parker’s side may not be in any rush to sell him.

It will be interesting to see how this one develops, especially with Gilmour and former Nice player Pierre Lees-Melou already putting pen to paper in Norfolk this summer.